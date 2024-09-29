Helene claims 56 lives, Biden describes hurricane's impact 'overwhelming'

Massive rains from Hurricane Helene caused widespread destruction to the US Southeast. The storm claimed at least 56 lives, displaced several residents, and plunged millions into darkness without electricity, according to a report by Voice of America. Rescue efforts were underway on Saturday to reach those stranded by the floods. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp In North Carolina, at least 10 lives were lost, according to Governor Roy Cooper. South Carolina reported 19 fatalities, including two firefighters in Saluda County. Georgia witnessed at least 17 deaths, with two victims claimed by a tornado in Alamo. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Saturday raised the number of confirmed dead in Georgia to 11, including several people who drowned in Pinellas County.

Meanwhile, in Virginia's Craig County, one person succumbed to injuries sustained during a storm-related tree fall and building collapse, as reported by Governor Glenn Youngkin, CNN reported.

Also, US President Joe Biden expressed concern over the devastating hurricane.

Sharing a post on X on Saturday, Biden said, "The devastation we're witnessing in Hurricane Helene's wake has been overwhelming. Jill and I continue to pray for all of those who have lost loved ones and for everyone impacted by this storm."

He added, "Our focus is on life-saving and life-sustaining response efforts in the Southeast - and I continue to be briefed by my team, which is coordinating recovery efforts with state and local officials."

Biden also said that since before the storm made landfall, the administration has been engaged in providing assistance to people in the affected areas.



"My Administration has been with the people of Florida, Georgia, Alabama, South Carolina, North Carolina, and Tennessee since before Helene made landfall. And we'll be on the ground with them, helping them recover long after this storm has passed," he said.

Meanwhile, former President Barack Obama also spoke on the devastating impact of Helene and urged people to support organisations helping Hurricane Helene victims like Feeding Florida, Red Cross, Direct Relief, Mercy Chefs, and International Medical Corps.

Sharing a post on X, he wrote, "Michelle and I are thinking of everyone impacted by Hurricane Helene, and are grateful to the first responders and volunteers doing everything they can to help..."

He added, "On September 26, Hurricane Helene barreled its way through the Southeastern United States. The powerful Category 4 hurricane made landfall with winds up to 140 mph, leaving a path of enormous destruction. Millions of people remain without power and many areas remain under evacuation orders or are inaccessible. Our thoughts are with the people and communities whose lives have been changed by this natural disaster and the first responders who are putting their lives on the line to reach those in need.