Bangladesh unrest: Who was Sharif Osman Hadi, whose death sparked protests?

Sharif Osman Hadi, a key figure of Bangladesh’s July-August 2024 uprising and spokesperson of the group Inquilab Mancha, died on Thursday night while undergoing treatment in Singapore. He was 32.

Hadi had been critically injured in a gun attack in central Dhaka on December 12, just weeks before Bangladesh heads to parliamentary elections in February 2026. His death triggered violent protests across Dhaka and added to the country’s growing political and diplomatic tensions.

Bangladesh’s interim Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus announced a national day of mourning and vowed strict action against those responsible for the killing.

Why was Hadi politically significant?

Sharif Osman Hadi and his organisation, Inquilab Mancha, rose to prominence during the July-August 2024 mass uprising that led to the ouster of long-time Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

Hadi was widely seen as a “frontline” leader of the movement and a strong critic of both Sheikh Hasina and India. Over the past year, Inquilab Mancha emerged as an influential political force, leading campaigns to disband Hasina’s Awami League, The Hindu reported. The Yunus-led interim government disbanded the Awami League in May 2025, barring it from contesting the upcoming elections. According to news agency PTI, Inquilab Mancha has been pushing for the arrest of what it calls “terrorists” linked to the disbanded party and for the protection of the “July warriors” who led the uprising. How was Sharif Osman Hadi attacked? Hadi was shot on December 12 while beginning his election campaign in Dhaka’s Bijoynagar area, from where he was contesting as an independent candidate.

Osman Hadi was shot at 2:25 pm in front of DR Tower on Box Culvert Road at Bijoynagar. We have initially learned that three assailants on a motorcycle shot him and fled the scene,” a Dhaka police spokesperson said, as quoted by PTI. According to investigators, the attackers were following Hadi on a motorcycle when one of them opened fire. He was travelling in a battery-powered rickshaw at the time. Hadi was first rushed to Dhaka Medical College and Hospital (DMCH), where doctors performed emergency brain surgery. Physicians described his condition as extremely critical, saying the bullet entered above his left ear and exited through the right side of his head, causing severe brain damage.

ALSO READ: Bangladesh rocked by protests after death of student leader in Singapore He was later moved to Evercare Hospital and airlifted to Singapore on December 15 for advanced treatment. Despite efforts, he died on December 18. Death sparks protests, violence in Dhaka News of Hadi’s death led to widespread protests across Dhaka on Thursday night. Protestors raised anti-India slogans, alleging that the attackers had fled to India after the shooting. Political groups such as the National Citizen Party (NCP) demanded strong action. Some protesters called for the closure of the Indian High Commission in Dhaka until the suspects were returned.

Earlier, Inquilab Mancha had warned it would stage a sit-in protest at Shahbagh intersection until the attackers were arrested. “If the killer flees to India, they must be arrested and brought back at any cost through discussions with the Indian government,” the group said, according to PTI. Yunus announces national mourning, vows justice Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus announced a one-day national mourning on Saturday (December 20). The national flag will be flown at half-mast across Bangladesh and at its missions abroad. Special prayers were held on Friday. “The government will assume responsibility for the welfare of Martyr Osman Hadi's wife and his only child,” Yunus said.

“No leniency will be shown” to those behind the killing, he added. “All perpetrators involved in this brutal assassination will be swiftly brought to justice, and the highest penalties will be imposed against them. No leniency will be shown in this matter,” Yunus said in his address to the nation. Announcing Hadi’s death, Yunus said: “I stand before you today with deeply heart-wrenching news. Sharif Osman Hadi, the fearless frontline warrior of the July Mass Uprising under treatment in Singapore and spokesperson for the Inkilab Mancha, is no longer with us.” While acknowledging public anger, Yunus urged citizens to remain patient and avoid rumours.