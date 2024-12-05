Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Sheikh Hasina accuses Yunus of genocide against minorities in Bangladesh

In her first address since her ouster, former Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina said minority communities had been subjected to severe persecution, citing the arrest of Hindu monk Chinmoy Krishna Das

Sheikh Hasina
Former Bangladesh prime minister Sheikh Hasina. (Photo: Shutterstock)
Abhijeet Kumar New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 05 2024 | 9:43 AM IST
Ousted and exiled former Bangladesh prime minister Sheikh Hasina made a rare appearance recently. In her first address since fleeing the country amid political turmoil, Hasina accused Bangladesh’s interim government head Muhammad Yunus of orchestrating genocide against minorities.
 
Speaking virtually at an event in New York, Hasina accused Yunus of failing to protect minorities, including Hindus. She also claimed there were plots to assassinate her and her sister Sheikh Rehana, similar to the assassination of their father, Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, in 1975.
 

‘Genocide’ allegations against Muhammad Yunus’s government

 
Hasina detailed a series of alleged attacks under Yunus’s interim government, including the destruction of 11 churches, vandalism of temples, and damage to Buddhist shrines. She said minority communities had been subjected to severe persecution, citing the arrest of Hindu monk Chinmoy Krishna Das as an example of the government’s hostility.
 
“Hindus, Buddhists, Christians—no one has been spared. Eleven churches have been razed, temples and Buddhist shrines have been broken. When the Hindus protested, the Iskcon leader was arrested,” she said, referring to the incarceration of Hindu monk Chinmoy Krishna Das.
 

Hasina explains her reasons for fleeing Bangladesh

 
The former prime minister recalled the circumstances leading to her departure from Bangladesh in August. Amid large-scale anti-government protests, she said armed demonstrators targeted her official residence, Ganabhaban, in Dhaka on August 5. She reportedly told her security personnel not to fire on the protestors to avoid a massacre.
 
“It was a matter of 25-30 minutes. If the guards had opened fire, many lives would have been lost. I was forced to leave, and I never even got the time to resign,” Hasina said.
 
She stated that her decision to leave Bangladesh was made in the hope of quelling violence, but the unrest continued.

India-Bangladesh ties strained over minority persecution

 
Relations between India and Bangladesh have been increasingly tense since Yunus’s interim government took charge. India has expressed serious concerns over the rising violence against minorities, particularly Hindus, and the surge in extremist rhetoric.
 
During a media briefing last week, an Indian Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson urged the Bangladeshi government to ensure the protection of minorities. “The interim government must live up to its responsibility of protecting all minorities,” the spokesperson said.
 
India also voiced concern over the arrest of Chinmoy Krishna Das and emphasized the need for justice and transparency in his case.
 

Muhammad Yunus demands Hasina’s extradition

 
Meanwhile, Muhammad Yunus reiterated that Hasina’s trial at Bangladesh’s International Crimes Tribunal would continue. He added that if the tribunal rules against her, his government would formally request India to extradite her.
 
“Once the trial concludes and a verdict is reached, we will formally request India to hand her over,” Yunus reportedly said. He cited an international law signed by both nations, which he claimed obliges India to comply with such a request.
 
Yunus also expressed his intention to revive the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC), which has been inactive due to tensions between India and Pakistan.
 

Escalating violence against minorities in Bangladesh

 
Reports of violence against minority communities in Bangladesh have increased in recent months, raising international concern. Attacks on Hindus, Buddhists, and Christians, along with incidents of vandalism, have been widely reported.
 
The already strained relations between India and Bangladesh were further aggravated following Hasina’s ouster and the growing unrest under the interim government.
 
(With agency inputs)
First Published: Dec 05 2024 | 9:43 AM IST

