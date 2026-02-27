Singapore's Thakral to manufacture drone components in India from May

Singapore-listed Thakral Corporation Ltd said it will be commencing in-house manufacturing of components for drones in May, citing market growth potential of $11 billion by 2030 from $500 million in 2024.

"To scale up in the enterprise drone space and meet growing demand for industrial and commercial drones, the Group plans to explore the manufacturing of enterprise-grade and specialised drones in India," Thakral said in its latest financial report released on Thursday.

"Through these initiatives, the Group will be well positioned to capitalise on opportunities in this underserved market." The Group said it is well-positioned to capture growth in the agricultural drone segment through its subsidiary, Bharat Skytech, which manufactures and supplies drone components to domestic producers.

Thakral has a tie-up with DJI technology group of China. "Demand for the Group's range of DJI drones, accessories, and audiovisual products in South Asia continues to rise. As part of the Group's further expansion, Thakral plans to open 20-30 DJI retail stores across India and other South Asian countries over the next two to three years, including flagship stores in major cities, starting in 1H2026," said Singapore's Indian origin business group with operations in Japan, Australia and China. Thakral is capitalising on India's drone ecosystem and cited an industry report that projected the country's drone market to grow from $500 million in FY2024 to $11 billion by FY2030.

As the official distributor of Nespresso in India, the Group continues to expand the brand's presence with the opening of its second boutique at Ambience Mall, Gurugram, in March 2026. Additional boutiques and pop-up stores are planned for Mumbai and Bengaluru later this year. These initiatives are expected to further strengthen brand reach and drive revenue growth, said Thakral. Thakral is also driving long-term growth with real estate and healthcare in India. The Group is also involved in a 21-acre mixed-use healthcare-led development site in Gurugram, part of National Capital Region since 2024. The site, with over 2.5 million sq. ft. of development potential, will feature a hospital, health and wellness centre as well as residential components. Through this initiative, the Group aims to establish a balanced mix of recurring income and development revenue.