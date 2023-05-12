Home / World News / Sitharaman meets IMF chief Georgieva on sidelines of G7 meet in Japan

She is on a two-day visit to Japan. The G7 meeting is taking place in Niigata

IANS New Delhi
Last Updated : May 12 2023 | 1:00 PM IST
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday met International Monetary Fund (IMF) managing director Kristalina Georgieva on the sidelines of G7 finance ministers and central bank governors (FMCBG) meet.

She is on a two-day visit to Japan. The G7 meeting is taking place in Niigata.

Meanwhile, she also met Singapore's Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Lawrence Wong during the sidelines of the meeting.

Both the ministers exchanged their views on strengthening India-Singapore cooperation on issues like digital payment gateway, food security, green transition, crypto assets and Pandemic preparedness among other issues.

Sitharaman highlighted the emerging role of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and skilling programmes in the context of setting up of new AI centres.

Both the ministers discussed ways for collaboration between India-Singapore in AI research and Quantum Computing.

--IANS

ans/shb/

Topics :Nirmala SitharamanKristalina GeorgievaIMFJapan

First Published: May 12 2023 | 1:59 PM IST

