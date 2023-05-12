Home / World News / Pakistan President Alvi holds hours-long meeting with PTI chief Imran Khan

The report said that Khan later called Gilgit Baltistan Chief Minister Khalid Khurshid

IANS Islamabad
2 min read Last Updated : May 12 2023 | 11:25 AM IST
After the Supreme Court declared Imran Khan's arrest "illegal", Pakistan President Dr Arif Alvi visited Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman at the rest house in the Police Lines, where he is staying, The News reported.

According to sources, the Pak President briefed the PTI chief about the situation in the country and his communication with the military authorities on his arrest and the situation in the wake of it, The News reported.

The sources said that Khan later called Gilgit Baltistan Chief Minister Khalid Khurshid. He too joined the discussions which lasted for more than two hours till after midnight.

President Arif Alvi had written a letter to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and deplored the manner in which Imran Khan was arrested inside the Islamabad High Court premises.

"I would like to draw your attention to the way Imran Khan was arrested," the president wrote in his strongly-worded letter two days after the PTI chief was arrested in the Al-Qadir Trust corruption case, which led to widespread deadly protests.

"The people of Pakistan and I were shocked to see the video of this incident. The video shows the abuse of a former prime minister. Imran Khan is a popular leader and the head of a major political party", The News reported.

During his appearance in the Supreme Court, Khan -- responding to a query by a foreign media representative who asked him if he was nabbed because he made allegations against a serving military officer -- reiterated that his allegations against a serving military officer are not mere accusations but a reality.

--IANS

san/dpb

First Published: May 12 2023 | 1:03 PM IST

