Sixth round of talks between Iran, US to take place on Sunday, says Oman FM

Iran for days had been saying there would be talks, but Oman, which is serving as the mediator, had not confirmed them until now

Iran, Iran flag
There will be a sixth round of negotiations between Iran and the United States over Tehran's rapidly advancing nuclear programme this weekend. Photo: Bloomberg
AP Dubai
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 12 2025 | 12:46 PM IST
There will be a sixth round of negotiations between Iran and the United States over Tehran's rapidly advancing nuclear programme this weekend, Oman's foreign minister said Thursday.

Badr al-Busaidi made the announcement on the social platform X.

I am pleased to confirm the 6th round of Iran US talks will be held in Muscat this Sunday the 15th, he wrote.

Iran for days had been saying there would be talks, but Oman, which is serving as the mediator, had not confirmed them until now.

There was no immediate comment from the US.

Tensions have been rising over the last day in the region, with the US drawing down the presence of staffers who are not deemed essential to operations in the Middle East and their loved ones due to the potential for regional unrest.

Topics :OmanUS-Iran tensionsUS Iran tensions

First Published: Jun 12 2025 | 12:46 PM IST

