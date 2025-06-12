Trump's military parade rare in peacetime, but rooted in US tradition

Troops marching in lockstep. Patriotic tunes filling the air. The commander in chief looking on at it all.

The military parade commemorating the US Army's 250th anniversary and coinciding with President Donald Trump's 79th birthday will be a new spectacle for many Americans.

This will not be the first US military parade. However, it is unusual outside of wartime, and Trump's approach stands out compared to his predecessors.

The Army had long planned a celebration for its semi-quincentennial on June 14. Trump has wanted to preside over a grand military parade since his first presidency from 2017 to 2021. When he took office a second time, he found the ideal convergence and ratcheted the Pentagon's plans into a full-scale military parade on his birthday.

The president, who is expected to speak in Washington as part of the affair, pitches the occasion as a way to celebrate US power and service members' sacrifice. But there are bipartisan concerns about the cost as well as concerns about whether Trump is blurring traditional understandings of what it means to be a civilian commander in chief. Early US troop reviews Ceremonial reviews troops looking their best and conducting drills for top commanders trace back through medieval kingdoms to ancient empires of Rome, Persia and China. The pageantry continued in the young US republic: Early presidents held military reviews as part of July 4th independence celebrations. That ended with James K. Polk, who was president from 1845 to 1849.

President Andrew Johnson resurrected the tradition in 1865, holding a two-day Grand Review of the Armies five weeks after Abraham Lincoln's assassination. It came after Johnson declared the Civil War over, a show of force meant to salve a war-weary nation though more fighting and casualties would occur. Infantry, cavalry and artillery units 145,000 soldiers, and even cattle traversed Pennsylvania Avenue. Johnson, his Cabinet and top Army officers, including Ulysses S. Grant, Lincoln's last commanding general and the future 18th president, watched from a White House viewing stand. Spanish-American War and World War I: An era of victory parades begins The Spanish-American War was the first major international conflict for a reunited nation since the Civil War. It ended in a US victory that established an American empire: Spain ceded Cuba, Puerto Rico, and Guam, and the US purchased the Philippines for $20 million. Puerto Rico and Guam remain US territories.

New York City hosted multiple celebrations of a new global power. In August 1898, a fleet of warships, including the Brooklyn, the Texas, and the Oregon, sailed up the North River, more commonly known today as the Hudson River. American inventor Thomas Edison filmed the floating parade. The following September, New York hosted a naval and street parade to welcome home Rear Adm. George Dewey, who joined President William McKinley in a viewing stand. Many US cities held World War I victory parades a few decades later. But neither Washington nor President Woodrow Wilson were the focal point. In Boston, a million civilians celebrated 20,000 troops in 1919. New York honoured 25,000 troops marching in full uniform and combat gear.

New York was the parade epicentre again for World War II On June 13, 1942, as US involvement in World War II accelerated, about 30,000 people formed a mobilisation parade in New York City. Participants included Army and Navy personnel, American Women's Voluntary Services members, Boy Scouts and military school cadets. Scores of floats rolled, too. One carried a massive bust of President Franklin Roosevelt, who did not attend. Less than four years later, the 82nd Airborne Division and Sherman tanks led a victory parade down Manhattan's Fifth Avenue. Gen. Dwight Eisenhower, the Allied commander during World War II, rode in a victory parade in Washington, DC. In 1952, Eisenhower would join Grant and George Washington as top wartime commanders elevated to the presidency following their military achievements. Other World War II generals were honoured in other homecoming parades.

A long parade gap, despite multiple wars The US did not hold national or major city parades after wars in Korea and Vietnam. Both ended without clear victory; Vietnam, especially, sparked bitter societal division, enough so that President Gerald Ford opted against a strong military presence in 1976 bicentennial celebrations, held a year after the fall of Saigon. Washington finally hosted a victory parade in 1991 after the first Persian Gulf War. The Constitution Avenue lineup included 8,000 troops, tanks, Patriot missiles and representatives of the international coalition, led by the US, that quickly drove an invading Iraq out of Kuwait.

The commander in chief, George H.W. Bush, is the last US president to have held an active-duty military post. He had been a World War II combat pilot who survived his plane being shot down over the Pacific Ocean. Veterans of the second Iraq and Afghanistan wars that followed the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks have not been honoured in national parades. Inaugurations and a flight suit Inaugural parades include and sometimes feature military elements. Eisenhower's 1953 inaugural parade, at the outset of the Cold War, included 22,000 service members and an atomic cannon. Eight years later, President John F. Kennedy, a World War II Naval officer, watched armoured tanks, Army and Navy personnel, dozens of missiles and Navy boats pass in front of his reviewing stand.

More recent inaugurations have included honour guards, academy cadets, military bands and other personnel but not large combat assets. Notably, US presidents, even when leading or attending military events, wear civilian attire rather than military garb, a standard set by Washington, who also eschewed being called General Washington in favour of Mr. President. Perhaps the lone exception came in 2003, when President George W. Bush, who had been a National Guard pilot, wore a flight suit when he landed on the USS Abraham Lincoln and declared the end of major combat operations in Iraq, which US forces had invaded six weeks earlier.