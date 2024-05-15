Home / World News / Slovakian PM Fico critical after assassination attempt, suspect detained

Slovakian PM Fico critical after assassination attempt, suspect detained

Deputy speaker of parliament Lubos Blaha confirmed the incident during a session of Parliament and adjourned it until further notice, the Slovak TASR news agency said

Slovakia attack
A person is detained after a shooting incident of Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico, after a Slovak government meeting in Handlova, Slovakia, May 15, 2024. Photo: REUTERS
AP Bratislava (Slovakia)
1 min read Last Updated : May 15 2024 | 8:23 PM IST
Slovakia's populist Prime Minister Robert Fico was wounded in a shooting Wednesday afternoon and taken to hospital.

Reports on TA3, a Slovakian TV station, said that Fico, 59, was hit in the stomach after four shots were fired outside the House of Culture in the town of Handlova, some 150 kilometers northeast of the capital, where the leader was meeting with supporters. A suspect has been detained, it said. Police sealed off the scene.

Deputy speaker of parliament Lubos Blaha confirmed the incident during a session of Parliament and adjourned it until further notice, the Slovak TASR news agency said.

First Published: May 15 2024 | 8:23 PM IST

