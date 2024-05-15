Home / Companies / Results / MakeMyTrip's Q4 profit jumps multifold to $172 mn on tax credit gains

MakeMyTrip's Q4 profit jumps multifold to $172 mn on tax credit gains

The company had posted a profit of $5.4 million in the same quarter previous fiscal, MakeMyTrip said in a statement

MakeMyTrip
Gross bookings for FY24 stood at $7,954.4 million as against $6,566.2 million in FY23, the company said.
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 15 2024 | 5:25 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Nasdaq-listed MakeMyTrip Ltd on Wednesday reported a multi-fold jump in profit at $171.9 million in the March 2024 quarter, aided by gains on tax credit and convertible notes value.

The company had posted a profit of $5.4 million in the same quarter previous fiscal, MakeMyTrip said in a statement.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Profit for the fourth quarter included a one-time credit of $126.1 million on recognition of deferred tax assets and a one-time gain of $30.6 million due to the change in carrying value of the company's convertible notes due 2028 measured at amortised cost, it added.

Gross bookings in the quarter stood at $2,039 million as compared to $1,673.9 million in the year-ago period, it added.

In FY24, profit was at $216.7 million. The company had posted a loss of $11.2 million in FY23.
 

Gross bookings for FY24 stood at $7,954.4 million as against $6,566.2 million in FY23, the company said.

"Our strategy to serve millions of our customers and first-time travellers through a comprehensive portfolio of travel and ancillary products with personalised experiences is yielding results.

"It has helped us deliver strong growth in a quarter that is typically a seasonally slower period for leisure travel," MakeMyTrip Group Chief Executive Officer Rajesh Magow said.

Indians are embracing the call to travel with a newfound enthusiasm with both leisure and business-related travel demand in the country having crossed pre-pandemic levels, he added.

"...we have bounced back stronger from the COVID-19 pandemic by posting our best-ever financial performance during fiscal year 2024 in terms of both gross bookings and profit," Magow said.

Also Read

MakeMyTrip releases most searched foreign locations by Indians this summer

MakeMyTrip expands global reach, now available in over 150 countries

BS Manthan: Plenty funds for right startups, Rajesh Magow on funding winter

Homestays showing lot of promise with compounding growth: MakeMyTrip CEO

MakeMyTrip logs highest-ever quarterly gross bookings at $2.08 billion

Berger Paints India Q4 results: Net profit rises 19.68% to Rs 222.62 crore

Granules India Q4 results: Revenue declines 1.6% on weak paracetamol sales

Q4 FY24 results: RVNL, MOIL, Biocon among 84 firms to post earnings today

Bharti Hexacom Q4 results: Net profit up 10.2% to Rs 223 cr amid Arpu lift

Bharti Airtel Q4FY24 results: Net profit drops 31% to Rs 2,071 crore

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :MakeMyTrip Q4 Resultscorporate earnings

First Published: May 15 2024 | 5:25 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story