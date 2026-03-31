Smaller is better in Silicon Valley's 'tiny team' moment with help of AI

By Lora Kelley

In many industries, leading a big team is a flex. A large head count implies a large budget, and suggests that your organization is powerful and making things happen. But lately, in the world of start-ups, some founders have been bragging about doing more with fewer people. Silicon Valley has embraced “tiny teams,” celebrating high revenue-to-worker ratios and groups of “high agency” empl-oyees, who each get plenty done with artificial intelligence (AI).

A site billing itself as the “tiny teams hall of fame,” a directory of such companies, has garnered some media attention. Dan Shipper, who runs the media start-up Every, recently coined a spinoff term on the phenomenon — the “two-slice team,” consisting of just one person plus AI tools.

The idea borrows from Jeff Bezos’ “two pizza rule,” his notion from two decades ago that teams at Amazon should not be so large that they require more than two pies of pizza. Now, Shipper argues that only two slices of pizza are needed. The person can eat them both; the AI agent doesn’t get hungry. “One person can now do so much more” than in the past, Shipper said in an interview. At his start-up, several products — including an AI writing tool and an AI file organiser — are each managed by one employee (who can call in for help from colleagues across the organisation as needed). This approach, he argues, enables his small, early-stage start-up to build various products in a way that “used to only be available to really big companies with huge budgets.”

It’s perhaps counterintuitive, he said, but the strategy has allo-wed him to hire more people overall, expanding to more than 20 employees this year. Without the AI-heavy, two-slice team approach, he said, “we would be a much smaller company becau-se we would not have been able to build any of the stuff that has caused our growth.” Some business leaders are making extreme predictions about tiny teams. Sam Altman, for example, the chief executive of OpenAI, has said that a one-person firm reaching a billion-dollar valuat-ion may not be far off. Shipper’s thinking, however, is less stark. He sees firms restructuring into a series of small teams, each run by one or a few people, ideally without mass job losses.

There have always been trade-offs between big and small organisations. Though large teams may struggle with communication and buy-in around common goals, they “excel at solving problems,” said Dashun Wang, a professor at the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern. “Small teams come up with problems for them to solve.” In his 2019 research about team sizes in science and technology, he found that small teams tend to introduce new ideas while bigger ones are good at developing existing ideas. One format, he said, is not necessarily better than the other. Even the smallest team of humans will bring together people with different expertise and perspectives. But today, Wang noted, any addition to a one-person team is likely to be named ChatGPT or Claude. A risk of tiny teams that rely on AI, he added, is that “now suddenly they look a lot similar, because they, in some sense, have collaborated with the same person” (who, of course, is not actually a person). Those new teammates, cannot enjoy pizza. Humans, however, still can and do.