Home / World News / 'Smaller than a grain of salt': LV's miniscule handbag sold for $63,000

'Smaller than a grain of salt': LV's miniscule handbag sold for $63,000

Louis Vuitton: The bag was auctioned off for $63,750 as part of the Just Phriends sale, which took place from June 19 to June 27 at Pharrell Williams' auction house, Joopiter

BS Web Team New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 29 2023 | 3:02 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Mschf, the makers of those big red boots and sneakers with blood in them, is no stranger to a contentious item release. Its latest drop, however, is not a polarising shoe: It's a handbag that takes the mini-bag trend to new heights. It's only slightly larger than a crumb.
Called the Microscopic Handbag, Mschf’s bag is made of photopolymer resin and measures 657 by 222 by 700 micrometres.

The miniature bag is modelled after Louis Vuitton's monogram OnTheGo handbag. However, Mschf reportedly did not get permission from the French house, so it’s not an official collaboration
The bag was auctioned off  for $63,750 as part of the Just Phriends sale, which took place from June 19 to June 27 at Pharrell Williams' auction house, Joopiter.

Sounds like a foolish investment, doesn't it? Perhaps knowing that the bag is more of an art piece than a wearable accessory will help. The item was released as a statement on luxury bags and the lengths people will go to wear them (whether they are huge or mini versions).
"As a once-functional object like a handbag becomes smaller and smaller, its object status becomes steadily more abstracted until it is purely a brand signifier," the brand explained in a press release.

“Previous small leather handbags have still required a hand to carry them—they become dysfunctional, inconveniencing their wearer," it added.
Mschf, which was founded in 2016, has made headlines for its "drops," irreverent art projects that frequently mock — while profiting from — consumer capitalism. The group was infamously sued by Nike over its “Satan Shoes,” a series of 666 pairs of modified Nike sneakers featuring satanic symbols and drops of real human blood. The dispute was eventually settled out of court.

Also Read

WPL auction: Smriti Mandhana goes to Royal Challengers for Rs 3.4 cr

WPL 2023 auction today: All you need to know about first such bidding ever

Flaunt factor: Rising affluence sees India's market for luxury brands swell

CWC Qualifier Day 1 Report: Williams-Ervine thrash Nepal; Windies beat USA

Centre freeing up more 5G spectrum, auction likely next year: Report

Jaishankar, Manalo co-chair 5th India-Philippines co-operation commission

National Geographic lays off last writers, will not be sold in US anymore

Will the Titanic sub disaster tank the submersible tourism industry?

UNESCO members expected to approve US entry in UN's cultural agency

UK PM Sunak honours Sikh World War II veteran with Points of Light award

Topics :Louis VuittonauctionLuxury brandsluxury goodsBS Web Reports

First Published: Jun 29 2023 | 3:02 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story