'Smaller than a grain of salt': LV's miniscule handbag sold for $63,000



Called the Microscopic Handbag, Mschf’s bag is made of photopolymer resin and measures 657 by 222 by 700 micrometres. Mschf, the makers of those big red boots and sneakers with blood in them, is no stranger to a contentious item release. Its latest drop, however, is not a polarising shoe: It's a handbag that takes the mini-bag trend to new heights. It's only slightly larger than a crumb.



The bag was auctioned off for $63,750 as part of the Just Phriends sale, which took place from June 19 to June 27 at Pharrell Williams' auction house, Joopiter. The miniature bag is modelled after Louis Vuitton's monogram OnTheGo handbag. However, Mschf reportedly did not get permission from the French house, so it’s not an official collaboration



"As a once-functional object like a handbag becomes smaller and smaller, its object status becomes steadily more abstracted until it is purely a brand signifier," the brand explained in a press release. Sounds like a foolish investment, doesn't it? Perhaps knowing that the bag is more of an art piece than a wearable accessory will help. The item was released as a statement on luxury bags and the lengths people will go to wear them (whether they are huge or mini versions).