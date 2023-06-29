Home / World News / UNESCO members expected to approve US entry in UN's cultural agency

UNESCO members expected to approve US entry in UN's cultural agency

The US announced earlier this month, that it wanted to return, five years after it withdrew from the agency during the presidency of Donald Trump

AP Paris
Unesco

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 29 2023 | 2:02 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

UNESCO's 193 members states are gathering Thursday for a two-day meeting in Paris aimed at voting on the United States' plans to rejoin the U.N. cultural and scientific agency after a decade-long dispute sparked by the organization's move to include Palestine as a member.

The U.S. announced earlier this month, that it wanted to return, five years after it withdrew from the agency during the presidency of Donald Trump.

U.S. officials say the decision was motivated by concern that China is filling the gap left by the U.S. in UNESCO policymaking, notably in setting standards for artificial intelligence and technology education around the world.

Approval by member states seems a formality since not a single country has raised an objection to the return of a country that was once the agency's single biggest funder. The vote is expected Thursday or Friday.

The U.S. and Israel stopped financing UNESCO after it voted to include Palestine as a member state in 2011. The Trump administration decided in 2017 to withdraw from the agency altogether the following year, citing long-running anti-Israel bias and management problems.

The Biden administration has already requested $150 million for the 2024 budget to go toward UNESCO dues and arrears. The plan foresees similar requests for the ensuing years until the full debt of $619 million is paid off.

That makes up a big chunk of UNESCO's $534 million annual operating budget. Before leaving, the U.S. contributed 22% of the agency's overall funding.

Israel has long accused the United Nations of anti-Israel bias. In 2012, over Israeli objections, the state of Palestine was recognized as a nonmember observer state by the U.N. General Assembly. The Palestinians claim the West Bank, east Jerusalem and Gaza Strip territories captured by Israel in the 1967 Mideast war for an independent state. Israel says the Palestinians' efforts to win recognition at the U.N. are aimed at circumventing a negotiated settlement and meant to pressure Israel into concessions.

The United States previously pulled out of UNESCO under the Reagan administration in 1984 because it viewed the agency as mismanaged, corrupt and used to advance Soviet interests. It rejoined in 2003.

Also Read

Israel airstrike kills senior member of Palestinian Islamic Jihad in Gaza

Israel builds 4.6 km wall around Gaza Strip to protect communities

Rockets fired from Gaza raise tension for 2nd day as passover begins

US decides to rejoin UNESCO and pay back dues, to counter China influence

Why has Donald Trump been indicted and can he run for 2024 elections?

UK PM Sunak honours Sikh World War II veteran with Points of Light award

Indian-origin man used Uber to smuggle 800+ Indians into the United States

Madonna postpones Celebration tour due to 'serious bacterial infection'

Russia's Wagner mutiny weakened Vladimir Putin, but not his ruling system

Oil prices ease on fears of more interest rate hikes denting fuel demand

Topics :UNESCOUSUnited NationsParis

First Published: Jun 29 2023 | 2:02 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story