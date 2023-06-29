National Geographic lays off last writers, will not be sold in US anymore

National Geographic, the century-old magazine on the natural world and humanity, has laid off its last staff writers and will no longer be available on US newsstands, the 'Washington Post' reported.

The iconic, yellow-framed magazine will continue publishing monthly issues.

As many as 19 editorial staffers were notified in April that their roles will be terminated. Confirming the news, a number of departing reporters took to social media to mark the end of their time at the magazine.

“I’ve been so lucky. I got to work w/incredible journalists and tell important, global stories. It’s been an honor,” tweeted Craig Welch, one of National Geographic’s now former senior writers.

My new National Geographic just arrived, which includes my latest feature—my 16th, and my last as a senior writer.



Journalist Doug Main said, “National Geographic is laying off its staff writers, including me."

National Geographic is laying off its staff writers, including me.



“It’s been an epic run, @NatGeo,” tweeted former writer Nina Strochlic. “My colleagues and I were unbelievably lucky to be the last-ever class of staff writers.”

The Post’s report said the organisation's editorial work will be handled by freelance writers and the few remaining editors on staff.

As part of cost-cutting measures implemented by the publication's parent company, Disney, the magazine will no longer be available on newsstands in the US beginning next year, it added.

The publication said in a statement to CNN that it would continue to publish monthly issues.

“Staffing changes will not change our ability to do this work, but rather give us more flexibility to tell different stories and meet our audiences where they are across our many platforms,” the spokesperson told the outlet.

“Any insinuation that the recent changes will negatively impact the magazine, or the quality of our storytelling, is simply incorrect," he added.

Layoffs in media

This news comes on the heels of a wave of layoffs rocking the media industry in recent months. CNN began laying off hundreds of employees across the company in late November. This was the company's second round of layoffs last year, following the cancellation of its $100 million streaming platform CNN+ just three weeks after its launch, affecting 350 employees.

Buzzfeed CEO Jonah Peretti announced in December 2022 that 12 per cent of the digital media company's staff, or nearly 200 people, would be laid off. The announcement caused the once-dominant company's stock to plummet to an all-time low of $1.06 per share.

Vice Media, which operates online and broadcast platforms, laid off about a dozen employees and filed for bankruptcy in May of this year. This move appeared to be the death knell for Vice, which cut 250 roles in 2019.