Some airlines suspend flights in Mexico due to ash and smoke from Volcano

According to the Mexico City International Airport, the airlines have cancelled 22 domestic and international flights to perform safety checks after planes flew through ash coming from Popocatepetl volcano while flying toward the Mexican capital.

The airport shared a post on X and mentioned that it remains open and in operation. The post reads, "Specialized teams and management remain on alert and are evaluating the ash conditions." The volcanic ash cloud is moving towards the Gulf of Mexico at this time.

The airlines advised all travellers to stay informed through the airline websites and official airport channels.

The government issued a "yellow alert" for activity in the nearby volcano, whose name in the Aztec Nahuatl language means "Smoking Mountain."





ALSO READ: Indonesia evacuates about 6,500 on island of Flores after volcano spews ash A column of smoke from the volcano is moving towards the north-northwest and could bring ash over the capital, authorities said on Tuesday.

Popocatepetl observed over 77 volcano discharges The National Center for Disaster Prevention from Mexico warned nearby people to stay away from Popocatepetl. As of now, there have been over 77 discharges from the volcano accompanied by water vapour, volcanic gases and ash.

A yellow alert has been issued in the area by the local authorities who also issued a notice urging residents to be vigilant and be ready to evacuate.

Popocatepetl, informally called “Popo” by residents, is Mexico’s most active volcano.

There is also a 17,683-foot mountain in the Nahuatl indigenous language that lies just 70 kilometres southeast of Mexico City.

According to the National Center for Disaster Preparedness, there are 48 active volcanoes in Mexico. These volcanoes are of different types such as Shield volcanoes, i.e., Los Atlixcos and Sierra Chichinautzin, Acatlán Volcanic Field (Caldera), Volcán Bárcena (Cinder), Ceboruco (Composite), etc.