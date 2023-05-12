Son owes SoftBank $5.2 bn on side deals post losses at Vision Fund unit



Masayoshi Son is now personally on the hook for about $5.2 billion on side deals he set up at SoftBank Group Corp. to boost his compensation, after the Vision Fund venture capital arm capped a year of record losses.

By Min Jeong Lee, Pei Yi Mak and Takahiko Hyuga



His unrealized losses widened by about $130 million from three months before, with most of the deficit linked to the Latin America fund. The founder and chief executive officer of SoftBank was down $5.1 billion on the same side deals through the December quarter. The Vision Fund unit lost ¥297.5 billion ($2 billion) in the three months ended March, ending the fiscal year with a total loss of ¥4.3 trillion — its worst since Son proudly set up the business in 2017. The world’s largest technology investor reported dismal earnings despite a global rebound in equities, as it suffered losses on unlisted startups in its portfolio.



Portfolio losses ratcheted up Son’s deficit to about $2.9 billion from his Vision Fund 2 interest, and $463 million at the Latin America fund, according to disclosures for the March quarter. His remaining deficit at SB Northstar was ¥246.9 billion ($1.8 billion). The debt totaled $5.2 billion, according to Bloomberg calculations based on company disclosures. Son, whose stake in SoftBank grew in recent months, also owns portions of the company’s key investment vehicles. While these holdings have sparked controversy due to corporate governance concerns, the Japanese billionaire has denied any conflict of interest.



There is no immediate deadline for repayment and the value of Son’s positions could improve in the future, and for SB Northstar, Son has already deposited some cash and other assets. The founder would pay his share of any “unfunded repayment obligations” at the end of the fund’s life, which runs 12 years with a two-year extension. The 65-year-old billionaire holds 17.25% of a vehicle set up under SoftBank’s Vision Fund 2 for its unlisted holdings, as well as 17.25% of a unit within the company’s Latin America fund, which also invests in startups. He has a 33% stake in SB Northstar, a vehicle set up at the company to trade stocks and derivatives.