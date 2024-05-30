Home / World News / Sony stresses PlayStation user engagement as hardware sales taper off

Sony stresses PlayStation user engagement as hardware sales taper off

PS5 users are spending around 25 per cent more than during the previous PS4 console's lifecycle, boosted by add-on content and services, including the PlayStation Plus subscription option

Sony PlayStation 5, PlayStation 5 Slim, new PlayStation 5, PlayStation 5 storage, New PlayStation, PlayStation 5 1TB, PlayStation 5 Digital edition, New PlayStation 5 Digital edition
Sony has restructured the management of the gaming business, whose weak margins have concerned investors, with Nishino to become CEO of its platform business group from next month | File image
Reuters Tokyo
2 min read Last Updated : May 30 2024 | 9:41 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Japan's Sony on Thursday emphasised the strength of user engagement with its gaming platform as sales of the PlayStation 5 console taper off and companies in the sector look for recurring revenue.
 
PS5 users are spending around 25 per cent more than during the previous PS4 console's lifecycle, boosted by add-on content and services, including the PlayStation Plus subscription option.
 

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

"This behaviour underpins the durable, predictable nature of our revenue base," gaming executive Hideaki Nishino told a strategy briefing.
 
Sony has restructured the management of the gaming business, whose weak margins have concerned investors, with Nishino to become CEO of its platform business group from next month.
 
The conglomerate sees lower PS5 sales of 18 million units in the current financial year, after narrowly missing its revised target of 21 million units last year.
 
The gaming sector is grappling with the cost of developing high-profile titles and weaker industry growth, with companies moving to lay off employees and halt projects.
 
Sony has a thin games pipeline for this year but one bright spot has been live service title "Helldivers 2", which has sold more than 12 million units since launching in February.
 
Live service games, which offer continuous, updated play, are being released in PS5 and PC versions simultaneously, said Herman Hulst, who will become CEO of the studio business group.
 
Sony is best known for its single-player titles. This month, it released a PC version of "Ghosts of Tsushima", which first launched in 2020.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)



Also Read

Sony PlayStation VR2 virtual reality headset launched in India: Details

Sony sold over 50 million Play Station 5 gaming consoles over three years

PlayStation 5 Slim: Sony announces 'limited period offer' on gaming console

'Baseless, factually incorrect': Zee on reports of Sony calling off merger

10-min delivery: Blinkit partners with Sony to sell PS5 Slim on launch day

Israel's Knesset advances bill labelling UNRWA as 'terror organisation'

Hong Kong court convicts 14 pro-democracy activists under China imposed law

North Korea fired a barrage of ballistic missiles, alleges South Korea

Harvey Weinstein may face new charges as more accusers come forward

HP reports increased computer sales with optimism rising for AI PCs

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :SonyPlayStationJapan

First Published: May 30 2024 | 9:41 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story