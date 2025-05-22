Explained: South Africa's land reforms and why Trump cried 'white genocide'

Tension was palpable at the White House on Wednesday (local time) after US President Donald Trump accused South Africa of carrying out a “white genocide” under the pretext of land reform, straining diplomatic ties and reigniting global debate over racial equity and historical justice.

The confrontation took place during a scheduled meeting between Trump and South African President Cyril Ramaphosa , initially framed as a bid to reset US-South Africa relations and explore trade cooperation. While the meeting began amicably, the tone shifted when Ramaphosa raised concerns over critical minerals trade barriers. Trump abruptly steered the conversation toward South Africa’s land reform policy and allegations of anti-white violence, which the South African leader denied and later called “false and inflammatory”, warning that they undermined bilateral ties and perpetuated misinformation.

What is South Africa’s land reform policy?

South Africa’s land reform is rooted in efforts to undo the deep racial inequalities entrenched by centuries of colonialism and apartheid. Historically, white settlers seized vast areas of arable land, displacing Black communities who were relegated to impoverished townships and homelands.

To rectify these injustices, post-apartheid governments have pursued a three-pronged land reform programme: restitution, returning land to those dispossessed after 1913; redistribution, promoting equitable access to land; and tenure reform, securing land rights for the vulnerable.

South Africa’s land reform does not allow seizure of land

President Cyril Ramaphosa signed the Preservation and Development of Agricultural Land Bill, alongside a revised Expropriation Act, to modernise land reform. The new Expropriation Act does not permit land seizures, and property rights remain protected. Instead, the focus is on safeguarding high-potential farmland to ensure food security and economic development.

The new law shifts attention from land ownership to land use, aiming to preserve agricultural productivity. It introduces a framework to prevent farmland from being lost to urban sprawl, industry, or mismanagement.

A follow-up law, the Equitable Access to Land Bill, is in the works to formalise redistribution policy.

While around 19.5 million hectares of farmland have been redistributed since 1994, critics say much of it remains underutilised, a recent report by consultancy firm In On Africa noted. Another 2.5 million hectares sit idle in a state land account. Interestingly, many black farmers have acquired land independently, showing that access to financing may be more effective than state allocation.

Supporters say this is a vital tool for reversing historical imbalances. Critics, including the centre-right Democratic Alliance (DA), argue that the law threatens property rights and have vowed to challenge it in court.

Donald Trump opposes South Africa’s land reforms, cuts US Aid

Since returning to the Oval office, Trump has vocally opposed South Africa’s expropriation policy. In February, he cut US aid to the country, which had amounted to nearly $440 million in 2023 (data from Reuters), citing Washington’s disapproval of what he described as “race-based land grabs.”

Donald Trump grants Afrikaners refugee status

Trump recently granted refugee status to nearly 60 members of South Africa’s Afrikaner community, claiming they face persecution akin to genocide. The group flew to the US on a chartered plane with the South African government allowing the US Embassy to process the refugee applications in the country. This move has drawn criticism from both domestic and international observers.

It was also noted that granting refugee status by a foreign embassy within the country from which someone is fleeing is not standard practice. Typically, individuals must apply for asylum after reaching the territory of the country in which they seek protection, or at its border.

Who are the Afrikaners?

Afrikaners are a South African ethnic group who are descendants of 17th-century Dutch, German, and French settlers who came to South Africa under colonial rule. They developed a distinct culture and language, Afrikaans, which is closely related to Dutch.

Historically known as Boers (meaning “farmers”), Afrikaners became closely tied to agriculture and played a dominant political role, especially during apartheid. Introduced by the Afrikaner-led government in 1948, apartheid enforced strict racial segregation, stripped Black South Africans of land, political rights, and economic opportunity.

Despite being just 4 per cent of the population, white South Africans still own a disproportionate share of the country’s land.

Afrikaner political dominance ended in 1994 with the fall of apartheid and the election of Nelson Mandela.

Donald Trump vs South African leaders

A South African court recently dismissed such a claim as “clearly imagined” in a case involving a donation to a white supremacist group. Crime statistics show that farm-related killings are rare, and most victims are Black. Between October and December 2024, of the 6,953 people murdered in South Africa, only 12 deaths were linked to farm attacks.

Elon Musk accuses South African for blocking his satellite firm

Trump’s close adviser and South Africa-born billionaire Elon Musk attended the White House meeting, where he echoed the president’s concerns. Musk accused the South African government of blocking his satellite internet firm Starlink from operating in the country due to Black economic empowerment laws, which require 30 per cent local ownership by historically disadvantaged groups.

Musk also lashed out at the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), a radical left-wing party, for performing a liberation song that he says promotes anti-white violence. Trump showcased a video of the song during his ambush of Ramaphosa at the White House.

Musk has repeatedly denounced South Africa’s “racist ownership laws” and characterised the country’s policy environment as hostile to white entrepreneurs.

Land reforms to proceed despite Trump’s allegations: South Africa

Following the meeting with Trump, the South African government has recalled its ambassador to Washington and condemned Trump’s claims as dangerous and misleading. Ramaphosa has insisted that land reform will proceed within the bounds of the constitution, ensuring justice without racial retribution.

As the G20 summit in South Africa approaches, Trump has also expressed reluctance to attend, citing concerns about security and the political climate.