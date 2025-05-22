Trump slams journalist for question on Qatari jet, calls him 'terrible'

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday (local time) slammed a journalist after he questioned the former about the Pentagon modifying a Qatar Boeing 747 jet.

During a press briefing following his meeting with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, a journalist from NBC asked Donald Trump about the Pentagon modifying a Qatari Boeing 747 into a future Air Force One. The US President responded by calling the journalist “terrible” and asked him to leave the room.

The question from the NBC journalist comes after US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth announced that the US has accepted a luxury Boeing 747 from Qatar.

Accusing the reporter of diverting from more pressing issues, including racist laws against white farmers in South Africa and violence, the US President suggested that NBC and Brian Roberts, parent company’s CEO and chairperson, should be investigated for their operations. He further went on to term the network a “disgrace”.

“What are you talking about? ...What are you talking about? You know... You need to get out of here... What does this have to do with Qatari Jet...? They are giving the United States Air Force a jet, and it's a great thing... We’re talking about a lot of other things, and NBC is trying to get off the subject of what you just saw. You are a terrible reporter. Number one, you don’t have what it takes to be a reporter. You are not smart enough.”

He further said, “You ought to go back to your studio at NBC, because Brian Roberts and the people that run that place, they ought to be investigated. They are so terrible in the way you run that network. And you are a disgrace. No more questions from you.”

CNN previously reported that the acceptance of the aircraft complied with the US laws and regulation, further adding that the defence department will ensure the aircraft is equipped properly for Trump to use in his presidential role.

Taking to Truth Social, his private social media platform, Trump wrote, “The Boeing 747 is being given to the United States Air Force/ Department of Defence, NOT TO ME! It is a gift from a nation, Qatar that we have successfully defended for many years. It will be used by our Government as a temporary Air Force One, until such time as our new Boeing, which are very late on delivery, arrive.”