Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / World News / South Korea antitrust regulator probes Mercedes-Benz unit after EV fire

South Korea antitrust regulator probes Mercedes-Benz unit after EV fire

The investigation came after a fire involving a Mercedes-Benz electric vehicle broke out in the city of Incheon on August 1

Mercedes Benz GLC
Mercedes EQE vehicle that caught fire used batteries supplied by China's Farasis Energy | Representational
Reuters SEOUL
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 10 2024 | 2:09 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
South Korea's antitrust regulator has launched a probe into the local unit of Mercedes-Benz, an official at the Korea Fair Trade Commission (KFTC) said on Tuesday, without elaborating.
 
The investigation came after a fire involving a Mercedes-Benz electric vehicle broke out in the city of Incheon on August 1, destroying or damaging about 140 cars and forcing some residents in the apartments above to move to shelters.
 

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Mercedes-Benz Korea declined to comment on the matter. The company has previously said it was cooperating with authorities to determine the cause of the fire and planned to offer free inspections for EV owners.
 
The Korea Economic Daily, which first reported the probe, said the regulator will look into whether the company misled consumers over its vehicle battery suppliers.
 
The Mercedes EQE vehicle that caught fire used batteries supplied by China's Farasis Energy.
 
In 2022, a Mercedes Benz executive said in a South Korean media interview that China's CATL, one of the world's leading battery firms, would be supplying batteries for its EQE electric vehicles.
 

More From This Section

Israeli missile strike on Gaza kills at least 40: Palestinian authorities

Free on-arrival visa scheme to be implemented after Parl nod: Sri Lanka

Afghanistan's Norway embassy is closing this week: Statement from mission

Donald Trump faces age scrutiny ahead of key debate against Kamala Harris

Russia sees lowest birth rate in decades; June births fall below 100,000

Mercedes Korea disclosed in August this year that three of its four EQE versions use Farasis batteries, while the EQE 300 model has CATL batteries.
Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Huawei unveils tri-fold smartphone, raising competition with Apple in China

South Korean truth panel finds more evidence of forced adoptions in 1980s

South Korea summit to target 'blueprint' for use of AI in military

Japan PM Kishida seeks to solidify S Korea ties on farewell visit

S Korean chip executive detained over alleged technology leak to China

Topics :South KoreaMercedes-BenzElectric VehiclesChina

First Published: Sep 10 2024 | 2:09 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story