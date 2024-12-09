South Korea may put travel ban on President Yoon amid martial law row

South Korean police are now considering putting an overseas travel ban on President Yoon Suk Yeol following his imposition of controversial martial law last week, according to a report by South Korean news agency Yonhap.

On Sunday, 8 December, former Defence Minister Kim Yong Hyun was detained by the prosecutors after he claimed responsibility for the imposition of short-lived martial law. President Yoon was able to avoid his impeachment by just a handful of votes.

On 5 December, President Yoon had dismissed Defence Minister Hyun and replaced him with Choi Byung Hyuk. The decision came after the main opposition party moved to impeach the President and the Defence Minister following the controversial imposition of martial law.

The controversial martial law

On the night of 4 December, President Yoon declared martial law, citing the need to curb "anti-state activities" and protect South Korea's democracy. The decree, the first in over four decades, shocked the nation as armed troops were deployed in Seoul. Yoon accused opposition parties of jeopardising national stability.

Reasons behind the martial law

President Yoon justified martial law as a measure to "safeguard" South Korea's liberal democracy against internal threats, particularly from groups he described as "pro-North Korean, anti-state forces." In a televised address, he accused these groups of undermining the freedoms and well-being of citizens.

Parliamentary response

South Korea's National Assembly swiftly moved to counteract martial law. Speaker Woo Won Shik denounced the measure as "invalid," pledging to uphold democratic principles alongside the public.

Opposition parties, led by the Democratic Party, submitted a joint motion to impeach President Yoon and Defence Minister Kim, alleging misuse of power.

The martial law was overturned within six hours through a parliamentary vote, forcing the administration to revoke it.

Defence leadership transition

Choi Byung Hyuk, the new defence minister, is a retired four-star general and ambassador to Saudi Arabia. While awaiting parliamentary approval, Vice-Defence Minister Kim Seon Ho will serve as the acting minister.

Meanwhile, Kim Yong Hyun, the former defence minister, offered his resignation, acknowledging his role in recommending martial law. He apologised for the disruption caused and took full responsibility for the military's actions during the brief imposition.

South Korean stock market takes a hit

President Yoon's decision to impose martial law also had repercussions for the stock market. On Monday, the market stumbled, and the South Korean currency won neared its lowest level since 2009 following a weekend of turmoil. (with inputs from agencies)