South Korea's presidential history: Martial law, coups, and corruption

On December 3, 2024, South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol stunned the nation and the world by declaring martial law, citing alleged threats from “pro-North Korean anti-state forces.” This marked the first such declaration in over four decades, drawing parallels with the authoritarian rule of Chun Doo-hwan in 1980.

The announcement triggered immediate backlash. Lawmakers rallied against the decree, forcing President Yoon to retract the martial law order within hours. The episode has reignited debates about the state of democracy in South Korea and the limits of presidential power in a nation still grappling with its authoritarian past.

South Korea, often seen as a beacon of capitalist growth and technological advancement, has a chequered history of presidential leadership. Nearly all its presidents have faced impeachment, been overthrown, assassinated, or jailed for corruption.

South Korea's history of troubled presidencies

Syngman Rhee (1948–1960)

South Korea’s first president, Rhee, governed with an autocratic hand, marked by election manipulation and suppression of dissent. Massive public protests against corruption and misrule forced his resignation in 1960.

Yun Bo-seon (1960–62)

Yun became president after a student-led pro-democracy movement ended Rhee’s rule. However, his term was cut short by a military coup led by Major General Park Chung-hee in 1961. Yun resigned in 1962, providing legitimacy to Park’s takeover.

Park Chung-hee (1961–1979)

Park seized power through a coup and ruled with authoritarian control, focusing on rapid economic growth. His tenure ended with his assassination in 1979 after years of political oppression and human rights violations.

Choi Kyu-hah (1979–1980)

Following Park’s assassination, Choi became president, promising reforms and democratic elections. However, martial law imposed by Chun Doo-hwan in May 1980 undermined his presidency, leading to his resignation amidst the violent Gwangju Uprising.

Chun Doo-hwan (1980–1988)

Chun assumed power through a coup, marked by brutal suppression of the Gwangju Uprising, where hundreds were killed. After stepping down, Chun faced a death sentence in 1996 for his actions, later commuted to life imprisonment.

Transition to democracy

Roh Tae-woo (1988–1993)

Roh, elected through South Korea’s first direct presidential vote, faced allegations of financial misconduct and corruption. He was sentenced to 17 years in prison in 1996 but later pardoned.

Kim Young-sam (1993–1998)

Kim sought to address corruption and strengthen democracy. However, the 1997 Asian Financial Crisis severely impacted the economy, overshadowing his term.

Kim Dae-jung (1998–2003)

A champion of democracy, Kim Dae-jung is remembered for his “Sunshine Policy” toward North Korea, earning him a Nobel Peace Prize.

Roh Moo-hyun (2003–2008)

Roh focused on progressive reforms but faced impeachment in 2004. Though reinstated by the Constitutional Court, his term was marred by economic challenges and labour unrest.

Recent democratic challenges

Park Geun-hye (2013–2017)

South Korea’s first female president, Park, faced impeachment in 2016 over a corruption scandal involving her confidante, Choi Soon-sil. She was removed from office in 2017 and later jailed.

Yoon Suk Yeol (2022–present)

On December 3, 2024, Yoon declared martial law, citing threats from “pro-North Korean anti-state forces.” The move, reminiscent of Chun Doo-hwan’s era, was met with immediate backlash. Lawmakers swiftly opposed the decree, forcing Yoon to rescind it within hours.