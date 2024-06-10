Home / World News / South Korea's Prez Yoon heads to Central Asia for talks on energy, minerals

South Korea's Prez Yoon heads to Central Asia for talks on energy, minerals

Yoon will visit Turkmenistan with the first lady for a state visit before heading to Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan

Yoon Suk Yeol, South Korea president
Photo: X @President_KR
Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 10 2024 | 8:58 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol embarked on a trip to Central Asia on Monday to hold talks on strengthening diplomatic ties and cooperating in areas such as energy and minerals, Yoon's office said.
 
Yoon will visit Turkmenistan with the first lady for a state visit before heading to Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan where he will sign agreements and attend business forums, according to his office.
 

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

In Kazakhstan, Yoon will discuss with President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev measures to expand supply chain cooperation for critical minerals such as lithium as well as uranium.
 
The government plans to host a summit with leaders of five Central Asian countries next year in South Korea, Yoon's office said.
His trip to Central Asia is the latest global push by Seoul to broaden diplomatic ties and partnerships to ensure access to markets and to secure energy supplies and other resources.
 
South Korea hosted its first summit with the leaders of 48 African nations this month, during which it vowed to increase development aid for Africa to $10 billion over the next six years as it looks to tap the continent's mineral resources and potential as an export market.
 
Last month, South Korea and the United Arab Emirates signed a trade agreement at a summit to cut import duties and forge closer business and investment ties as it seeks to tap the investment potential of the energy rich Gulf state.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

S Korea elections: Voters to decide President Yoon Suk Yeol's fate

No desire for talks, will destroy S Korea if provoked: Kim Jong Un

Efforts to improve people's lives have fallen short: S Korea's President

South Korea's PM, top officials offer to resign after election defeat

S Korean Oppn leader recovering well from surgery after stabbing attack

UN food agency pauses aid work at US pier in Gaza over security concerns

Asia shares stumble; uncertainty grips euro as it tumbles to one-month low

BOJ to drop clues on bond tapering plan next week, new rules expected

Italy's PM Meloni comes out on top in EU vote, strengthens her position

UK job market on its way to recovery after downturn, say recruiters

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :South KoreaSouth Korea economyEnergymineralsUzbekistanKazakhstanTurkmenistan

First Published: Jun 10 2024 | 8:58 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story