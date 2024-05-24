Home / World News / South Korea's SK Group to boost ties with Japan's chip equipment makers

South Korea's SK Group to boost ties with Japan's chip equipment makers

SK Group affiliates include SK Hynix, the world's No.2 memory chip maker

An SK Hynix memory chip on a Huawei smartphone. Photographer: James Park/Bloomberg
An SK Hynix memory chip on a Huawei smartphone. Photographer: James Park/Bloomberg
Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : May 24 2024 | 7:22 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
SK Group, South Korea's chip-to-battery conglomerate, aims to boost ties with Japanese chip equipment and materials makers, SK Group Chairman Chey Tae-won was cited as saying in an interview with Nikkei.
 
"We will further strengthen cooperation with Japanese chipmaking equipment makers and chip materials suppliers, and will consider increasing investment (in Japan)," Chey said in the interview published late on Thursday.
 

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

SK Group affiliates include SK Hynix, the world's No.2 memory chip maker.
 
His comments come ahead of an upcoming trilateral summit between South Korea, China and Japan, the first in more than four years. Leaders of the three countries will adopt a joint statement on areas including the economy and trade, the office of South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol said.
 
Given rising demand for high bandwidth memory (HBM) semiconductors used in artificial intelligence chipsets, Chey said the South Korean company is "investigating the possibility of manufacturing the products in other countries, such as Japan and the United States," according to Nikkei.
 
Chey, who also serves as the chairman of the Korea Chamber of Commerce and Industry, said South Korea and Japan could deepen their collaboration in the energy sector.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)


Also Read

Nvidia's Q1 result preview: Know street expectation, stock strategy here

Nvidia plans new AI chips every year after logging over $14 bn in profits

Nvidia's AI tools to let developers create unique gameplay for every player

Huawei's latest high-end phone uses more China-made parts, memory chip

High bandwidth memory almost sold out for 2025: Nvidia supplier SK Hynix

Putin arrives in neighbouring Belarus for two-day state visit with key ally

NY to set aside money to help local news outlets hire, retain employees

Another Indian student dies in US, this time in bike accident in NY

China starts second day of war games around Taiwan to test its firepower

What is China doing to support its property market? All you need to know

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :South Koreasemiconductorsemiconductor industryLatttice semiconductorsJapan

First Published: May 24 2024 | 7:22 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story