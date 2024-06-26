Home / World News / SpaceX Falcon Heavy launches new satellite to monitor solar storms

SpaceX Falcon Heavy launches new satellite to monitor solar storms

Once it arrives to its intended orbit, a fixed position high above the Earth, the GOES-U satellite will use a compact coronagraph that will help weather forecasters monitor solar storms

Falcon Heavy
SpaceX’s Falcon Heavy, one of the world’s most powerful operational rockets, blasted off on Tuesday carrying into orbit a new US satellite. Image: Bloomberg
Bloomberg
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 26 2024 | 8:29 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
By Rainier Harris

SpaceX’s Falcon Heavy, one of the world’s most powerful operational rockets, blasted off on Tuesday carrying into orbit a new US satellite designed to help weather forecasters monitor massive solar storms.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp


The rocket, comprised of three modified Falcon cores, launched from Florida’s Kennedy Space Center at 5:26 p.m. local time, according to a live webcast. 

The mission is ongoing. Falcon Heavy’s side boosters are scheduled to return and land at SpaceX’s facilities a few minutes after liftoff, while the rocket continues on to deploy the satellite several hours later, according to SpaceX. 

GOES-U is the fourth and final satellite in a series from NOAA, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, and NASA. Once GOES-U reaches geostationary orbit, it will be renamed GOES-19. GOES-16, the first in the series, launched in 2016.

Once it arrives to its intended orbit, a fixed position high above the Earth, the GOES-U satellite will use a compact coronagraph that will help weather forecasters monitor solar storms, track hurricanes and lightning, take atmospheric measurements and capture images of Earth.

A coronagraph is a telescope designed to block out the light of the sun so that researchers can see its corona or outermost layer. Coronagraphs help researchers predict the impact of solar flares and so-called coronal mass ejections — essentially massive expulsions of plasma and magnetic field lines — by measuring their size, velocity and density. 

A solar storm can shine dazzling displays of light, such as the aurora in May. But the largest geomagnetic storm since 2003 also caused widespread radio blackouts and distortions to normal energy patterns across the Americas.

Last year, Falcon Heavy launched the world’s largest commercial communications satellite and, separately, the X-37B secretive spaceplane from the US Space Force.

SpaceX is separately developing an even bigger rocket, Starship, to launch satellites and take astronauts to the moon in the coming years. 

Also Read

Massive solar storm approaching Earth: Blackouts, auroras and more

IMD weather forecast today: Heatwave in 11 states, rainfall in north-east

Who was Lee Sun-kyun? Parasite actor found dead in a car in Seoul

USFDA issues warning letter to Sun Pharma's Dadra unit; stock slips 2%

T20 WC 2024, IND vs PAK: New York weather hourly forecast & rain prediction

A $100 bn bet on China's economy sours as warehouses, industrial hubs empty

Taliban's delegation to attend UN-led meeting in Qatar on Afghanistan

N Korea fires suspected ballistic missile, says Japan; suggests precaution

Pakistan doesn't believe in perpetual hostility to India: Dy PM Dar

Once hottest thing on Wall Street, where have all Chinese IPOs gone?

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :Satelliteweather forecastsweather forecastsolarweather warning

First Published: Jun 26 2024 | 8:29 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story