Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / World News / SpaceX launches giant Starship rocket but passes up catching booster

SpaceX launches giant Starship rocket but passes up catching booster

The catch was called off just four minutes into the test flight from Texas for unspecified reasons

SpaceX
SpaceX on Tuesday launched another Starship rocket but passed up catching the booster with giant mechanical arms. Photo: Bloomberg
AP Texas
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 20 2024 | 8:13 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

SpaceX on Tuesday launched another Starship rocket but passed up catching the booster with giant mechanical arms.

Unlike last month's success, the booster was directed to a splashdown in the Gulf of Mexico. The catch was called off just four minutes into the test flight from Texas for unspecified reasons, and the booster hit the water three minutes later.

Not all of the criteria for a booster catch was met and so the flight director did not command the booster to return to the launch site, said SpaceX spokesman Dan Huot. He did not specify what went wrong.

At the same time, the empty spacecraft launched from Texas atop Starship soared across the Gulf of Mexico on a near loop around the world similar to October's test flight. Skimming space, the shiny retro-looking craft targeted the Indian Ocean for a controlled but destructive end to the hourlong demo.

It was the latest test for the world's biggest and most powerful rocket that SpaceX and NASA hope to use to get astronauts back on the moon and eventually Mars.

SpaceX kept the same flight path as last time, but changed some steps along the way as well as the time of day. Starship blasted off in late afternoon instead of early morning to ensure daylight halfway around the world for observing the spacecraft's descent.

More From This Section

Brazilian police arrest 5 officers in alleged 2022 coup plot to kill Lula

US aid for Ukraine, Israel eating into weapons stockpiles, says commander

Trump, Musk solidify their bond with Texas trip for Starship rocket launch

Southeast Asian defence chiefs meet amid maritime disputes with China

Israel PM Netanyahu offers $5 mn reward to Gazans for each hostage returned

Among the new objectives -- igniting one of the spacecraft's engines in space, which would be necessary when returning from orbit. There were also thermal protection experiments aboard the spacecraft, with some areas stripped of heat tiles to see whether catch mechanisms might work there on future flights. Even more upgrades are planned for the next test flight.

Donald Trump flew in for the launch in the latest sign of a deepening bond between the president-elect and Elon Musk, SpaceX's founder and CEO.

SpaceX wants to eventually return and reuse the entire 400-foot Starship. Full-scale recycling would drive down the cost of hauling cargo and people to the moon and Mars, while speeding things up. The recycling of SpaceX's Falcon rockets flying out of Florida and California has already saved the company time and money.

NASA is paying SpaceX more than USD 4 billion to land astronauts on the moon via Starship on back-to-back missions later this decade. Musk envisions launching a fleet of Starships to build a city one day on Mars.

This was the sixth launch of a fully assembled Starship since 2023. The first three ended up exploding.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

President-elect Trump likely to attend SpaceX 'Starship' launch in Texas

Musk's SpaceX to launch India's GSAT-20 satellite for better communication

SpaceX in talks to sell insider shares to boost valuation to around $255 bn

Musk's SpaceX preparing to launch tender offer in Dec at $135 per share

What is DOGE, and why is Elon Musk interested in the Trump administration?

Topics :SpaceXSpaceX rocketsspace

First Published: Nov 20 2024 | 8:13 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story