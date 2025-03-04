Spain to grant Catalonia control over borders, migration in landmark deal

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez has agreed to transfer control of borders and migration to Catalonia’s security forces, marking a significant victory for the region’s separatist movement.

The agreement, announced on Tuesday by Sanchez’s Socialist party and the pro-independence group Junts per Catalunya, grants Catalonia’s police force, the Mossos d'Esquadra, authority over airports, ports, and other critical infrastructure, in coordination with Spain’s national armed forces. Additionally, the Catalan regional government will assume responsibility for migration policy, including deportations.

The proposal has been filed as a draft bill in the Spanish Parliament, where it will require approval. However, the deal has already sparked controversy, with opposition leaders decrying what they see as "excessive concessions to separatists."

Catalonia’s independence movement

The issue of Catalan independence has dominated regional politics for years, fuelled by a deep-rooted nationalist movement seeking separation from Spain. Catalonia already enjoys some autonomy, with control over sectors such as health care and education. However, the region’s demand for full independence has been a constant source of tension with Madrid.

The May 2024 regional elections marked a turning point, as pro-independence parties lost their combined majority in the Catalan Parliament for the first time in 40 years. The Socialists’ Party of Catalonia (PSC) won a decisive victory, and its leader, Salvador Illa, became president of the Generalitat -- the Catalan regional government -- in August 2024. Many interpreted this shift as a sign of waning public support for separatism.

Despite this, tensions between Catalan separatists and the Spanish government persisted. In December 2024, Junts threatened to withdraw its support for Sanchez’s government unless he called a motion of confidence, highlighting ongoing friction over regional funding and autonomy.

Sanchez balances minority govt

Media reports suggest that Sanchez’s decision is the latest in a series of compromises aimed at maintaining parliamentary support. Since the inconclusive general election in mid-2023 left his Socialist-led coalition without an outright majority, the Prime Minister has relied on the backing of multiple parties -- including Catalonia’s separatist factions -- to pass legislation.

Junts per Catalunya and the Republican Left of Catalonia (ERC) have leveraged their pivotal role in parliament to push for greater autonomy. The latest agreement fulfils a long-standing demand of Catalan separatists and follows a turbulent political period marked by negotiations over regional investment and self-governance.

Opposition leader Alberto Nunez Feijoo of the conservative People’s Party condemned the deal, calling it an “unprecedented humiliation” for Spain.

Moreover, critics argue that devolving control over borders and migration policy to Catalonia risks undermining national security and weakening the central government’s authority.

Broader implications for Spain

Spain operates one of the world’s most decentralised governance systems, with extensive powers delegated to regional governments. However, some regions, most notably Catalonia and the Basque Country, have historically received greater autonomy than others.

This latest agreement raises questions about the future balance of power in Spain. While it may strengthen Sanchez’s fragile coalition, it also fuels concerns over potential fragmentation and the precedent it sets for other autonomous communities seeking similar powers.

The draft bill still requires approval from the Spanish Parliament to be passed.