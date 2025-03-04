US President Donald Trump was seen 'limping' during a weekend golf game at his Mar-A-Lago estate in Florida, fueling speculation about his well-being.

A video of the 78-year-old carefully stepping out of his golf cart and slightly dragging one leg has gone viral. In the widely shared clip, Trump is seen taking his time to exit the cart before appearing to struggle slightly with his right leg while preparing for a shot.

Social media users were quick to comment, with some claiming he was moving his leg like a "piece of wood" and others describing his steps as "wobbly."

Concerns over Trump’s health have been circulating online, with some attributing his movements to age-related issues. Others took to social media to share their thoughts, with one user writing, "Looks like he is dragging that right leg. Hmmm." Another commented, "Something seems to be going on."

This speculation follows another recent incident where a noticeable bruise was spotted on the back of Trump's hand during his meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron. The sight of the mark set off further discussions about his health.

Also Read

Addressing the concerns, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt told Fox News Digital, "President Trump is a man of the people and he meets more Americans and shakes their hands on a daily basis than any other President in history."

On Monday, new marks were again noticed on Trump's palm while he spoke at a White House event discussing a major investment from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC).

Speculation over Trump's mobility, particularly regarding his right leg, has persisted for years. Scrutiny has only intensified since his return to the Oval Office. However, the White House has not issued any statements indicating that the President is facing any serious medical concerns.