Home / World News / Sri Lanka to introduce new laws to achieve green economy: President

Sri Lanka to introduce new laws to achieve green economy: President

The President noted that Sri Lanka will take the lead in ensuring that the developing economies receive the resources to mitigate climate change

Colombo
Sri Lanka to introduce new laws to achieve green economy: President

1 min read Last Updated : Apr 29 2023 | 4:50 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe has said that his government would introduce new laws to establish the country as a green economy, according to a statement from the Presidential Media Division.

Addressing the Presidential Environment Awards 2021-2022 ceremony in Colombo on Friday, Wickremesinghe highlighted that it is not solely the responsibility of developing countries such as Sri Lanka to mitigate climate change, Xinhua news agency reported.

The President emphasised that developed countries should also contribute to the cause.

The President noted that Sri Lanka will take the lead in ensuring that the developing economies receive the resources to mitigate climate change. It intends to play a role in the global campaign for climate change mitigation.

--IANS

int/khz/

 

Also Read

Sri Lanka concludes debt restructuring talks with Japan: Wickremesinghe

Wickremesinghe hopeful of resolving problems faced by ethnic Tamils

EAM likely to visit Lanka on Jan 19; talks on debt restructuring expected

Ahead of Jaishankar's visit, Sri Lanka Prez assures to fully implement 13A

Public service not an eight-hour job: Lanka president Ranil Wickremesinghe

First Republic Bank's fate uncertain after stock's harrowing tumble

Federal Reserve faults Silicon Valley Bank execs, itself in bank failure

US provoking countries into military confrontation with Russia: Minister

Amazon falls after warning of slowdown in cloud computing business growth

Sudan conflict threatens supply of key ingredient for Coca-Cola, Pepsi

Topics :Ranil Wickremesinghesri lankaGreen energy

First Published: Apr 29 2023 | 7:48 AM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story