Home / World News / Sri Lankan sports min Roshan Ranasinghe sacked after claiming risk to life

Sri Lankan sports min Roshan Ranasinghe sacked after claiming risk to life

Earlier in the day, Roshan Ranasinghe told Parliament that President Ranil Wickremesinghe was trying to frame him for political vengeance and using false facts related to a vehicle

Press Trust of India Colombo
Sacked Sri Lanka's Sports Minister Roshan Ranasinghe. (Twitter/Roshan Ranasinghe)

3 min read Last Updated : Nov 27 2023 | 7:28 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe on Monday sacked Sports Minister Roshan Ranasinghe, hours after he claimed that his "life is at risk" for "highlighting corruption" in the country's chaotic cricket administration and said that if anything happens to him, the president and his chief of staff should be held responsible.

Ranasinghe was handed the termination letter, signed by President Wickremesinghe, as he arrived to attend the weekly Cabinet meeting.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The letter states that Ranasinghe has been removed from the portfolios of Minister of Sports and Youth Affairs, and Minister of Irrigation, with immediate effect.

Earlier in the day, Ranasinghe told Parliament that Wickremesinghe was trying to frame him for political vengeance and using false facts related to a vehicle.

The minister said a vehicle imported by him was seized by the authorities under the pretext of tax manipulation to frame him on false charges.

Is this the reward I get for highlighting corruption in cricket? I took action based on audit reports, Ranasinghe said, referring to his move to appoint an interim committee to run the Sri Lankan cricket administration.

He further questioned why the President is taking political revenge, when he, as the Sports Minister, had only exposed corruption.

My life is at risk, I may be killed today or tomorrow. If something were to happen to me, the President and his advisor Sagala Ratnayake (Chief of Presidential Staff) should be held responsible, Ranasinghe was quoted as saying by news website newswire.lk.

He accused Wickremesinghe of trying to fix him for exposing corruption in Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) and sacking its management.

Following his termination, Ranasinghe visited the sports ministry to thank his staff and bid farewell.

Speaking to reporters, he said his fight to end corruption in sports would continue.

Earlier this month, Ranasinghe had sacked the SLC management and appointed former World Cup-winning captain Arjuna Ranatunga as head of a seven-member interim committee to govern the cricket board but the Court of Appeal restored it a day later.

However, after the Sri Lankan Parliament unanimously passed a resolution calling for the sacking of the country's cricket governing body led to government interference, the International Cricket Council (ICC) suspended Sri Lanka.

The chaos in Sri Lankan cricket came after the national team's early exit from the World Cup. Sri Lanka, which won the ICC World Cup in 1996, finished ninth out of the ten teams in 2023.

President Wickremesinghe had advised Ranasinghe against appointing an interim committee, warning him of a possible ICC action.

Also Read

Sri Lanka's sports minister Roshan Ranasinghe says his 'life is at risk'

ICC ban a betrayal of the nation: Sri Lanka sports minister Ranasinghe

Sri Lanka govt sacked cricket board; Ranatunga named interim panel chief

Lanka-India ferry service will help develop trade, culture: Wickremesinghe

Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe to visit India on July 21

Paris mayor quitting Musk's 'global sewer' platform X ahead of Olympics

Tesla sues Swedish co as striking workers halt delivery of license plates

In Israel, Musk meets Netanyahu as accusations of antisemitism on X grow

US President Joe Biden to skip COP28 climate summit in Dubai: Report

Deutsche Bank forecasts 12% upside to S&P 500 through 2024-end: Report

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :sri lankaRanil Wickramasinghe

First Published: Nov 27 2023 | 7:27 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

State Assembly elections 2023: Rajasthan to go to polls tomorrow

After BJP comes to power, such people will stay in jail: Reddy on Owaisi

Technology News

OnePlus 12 to come in three colours, might get wood-grain textured variant

Generative AI, data analytics driving online retail momentum, say experts

India News

Weather Update today 24 Nov: IMD predicts heavy rain in many states

Uttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rescue team to start drilling at 11 am today

Economy News

India could miss planned divestment targets by more than half this year

SBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms

Next Story