Stable policies power India's rise as fastest-growing major economy: CG

A stable policy environment and a predictable, reform-oriented investment climate have ensured India's emergence as the world's fastest-growing major economy in recent times, Consul General in Shanghai Pratik Mathur said on Friday.

Speaking at the 11th Edition of the Shanghai International Business Cooperation Forum, Mathur highlighted initiatives like Make in India and Digital India as important drivers of New Delhi's rise through the global rankings, the Consulate said in a post on X.

He spoke at length about the increasing global interest in the upcoming AI Impact Summit 2026, which India will host on February 19-20, focusing on the principles of 'People, Planet, and Progress'.

Mathur also spoke about India's Global South-oriented, people-centric, and inclusive AI policies, such as Bhashini, which have boosted the nation's ability to foster the world's largest startup ecosystem, with over 100,000 startups. The government's Bhashini AI platform allows translation of text, numbers, voice, images, and videos in a secure cloud environment. The consul general added that in the process, India also ensured growth of unicorns in fintech, deep-tech, green technology and other new and emerging sectors. In the interactive Q&A session which followed with a full-house audience of 400-500 investors and partners, Mathur spoke on the systemic reforms being undertaken in India in a variety of sectors such as manufacturing, connectivity, taxation, and corporate governance.