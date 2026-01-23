Trump hints at invoking Nato's Article 5 to address illegal immigration

Taking to his social media platform Truth Social, Trump wrote: “Maybe we should have put Nato to the test: Invoked Article 5, and forced Nato to come here and protect our Southern Border from further Invasions of Illegal Immigrants, thus freeing up large numbers of Border Patrol Agents for other tasks.” He added that such a move would also “free up” a large number of Border Patrol agents for other duties.

Nato, a political and military alliance formed in 1949, comprises 32 member states, known as Nato Allies. The organisation was established to provide collective security for Europe against the Soviet threat. The current Nato Secretary-General is Mark Rutte.

Article 5 states that an armed attack against one member is considered an attack against all, committing allies to collective defence. In practice, the weight of Article 5 depends heavily on US support, as Europe relies largely on America for defence.

The provision has been invoked only once, following the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks in the US, after which Nato allies deployed thousands of troops to Afghanistan. Over the next two decades, the conflict claimed the lives of more than 3,400 Nato soldiers, including over 1,000 troops from outside the US.

According to a Financial Express report, the US contributes roughly two-thirds of Nato’s budget and maintains around 40,000 troops in Europe, including through initiatives such as the European Deterrence Initiative (EDI).