Home / World News / Starbucks sells 60% stake in China retail business in $4 billion deal

Starbucks sells 60% stake in China retail business in $4 billion deal

Starbucks will retain a 40 per cent interest in the joint venture and will own and licence the Starbucks brand

Starbucks
Starbucks entered China almost 30 years ago, and has been credited with growing coffee culture in the country (Photo: Reuters)
AP Seattle
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 04 2025 | 7:47 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Starbucks has said it is forming a joint venture with Chinese investment firm Boyu Capital to operate Starbucks stores in China.

Under the agreement, Boyu will pay $4 billion to acquire a 60 per cent interest in Starbucks' retail operations in China. Starbucks will retain a 40 per cent interest in the joint venture and will own and licence the Starbucks brand.

Starbucks entered China almost 30 years ago, and has been credited with growing coffee culture in the country. China is Starbucks' second-largest market outside the US, with 8,000 locations.

But in recent years, the Seattle coffee giant has struggled in China with cheap, fast-growing Chinese startups like Luckin Coffee.

As a result, Starbucks has been looking for a partner to help it grow its business in China, particularly in smaller cities.

In July, Starbucks Chairman and CEO Brian Niccol said the company was evaluating around 20 offers for a stake in the company.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

US Justice Dept rejects Comey's claim of politically motivated prosecution

NYC mayoral candidates make final campaign push ahead of Election Day

NYC's Jewish community divided as city faces potential 1st Muslim mayor

Indian-origin truck driver sober during US crash, faces negligence charge

US Supreme Court to weigh legality of Trump's sweeping tariff powers

Topics :StarbucksStarbucks offerChina

First Published: Nov 04 2025 | 7:47 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story