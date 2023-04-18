Home / World News / Sudanese army, rival forces agree to 24-hour cease-fire agreement

Sudanese army, rival forces agree to 24-hour cease-fire agreement

Arabic-language media are saying that the Sudanese army has agreed to a 24-hour cease-fire, starting on Tuesday evening, hours after rival forces said they would also abide by a truce

Khartoum (Sudan)
Sudanese army, rival forces agree to 24-hour cease-fire agreement

1 min read Last Updated : Apr 18 2023 | 11:30 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Arabic-language media are saying that the Sudanese army has agreed to a 24-hour cease-fire, starting on Tuesday evening, hours after rival forces said they would also abide by a truce.

Satellite channels Al-Arabiya and Al-Jazeera had reports citing the top military officer Shams El Din Kabbashi as saying that the military would comply with the cease-fire.

The fighting since Saturday has plunged the country's capital of Khartoum and other areas of Sudan into chaos.

Millions of Sudanese in the capital and in other major cities have been hiding in their homes, caught in the crossfire as the two forces battle for control, with each general so far insisting he will crush the other.

Earlier, CNN Arabic also said in a report, citing the head of the country's military, Gen. Abdel Fattah Burhan, that the military would be party to the day-long truce.

Topics :SudanSouth Sudan attack

First Published: Apr 18 2023 | 8:52 PM IST

Also Read

India supports peace process and capacity building in South Sudan

Khartoum violence: Indian embassy in Sudan advises Indians to not move out

Signing of political agreement in Sudan delayed to usher in civilian govt

Firing heard in Sudan capital amid tensions between military, paramilitary

UAE expresses concern over developments in Sudan, calls for calm, restraint

China's consumer-driven growth gives boost to economy worldwide

Essar Oil appoints corporate governance expert Tony Fountain to board

EU lawmakers adopt deals on emissions trading, carbon tax by 55%

'No impunity': G7 vows tough, unified stance on Russia-Ukraine war

Garment factories in Bangladesh at increased fire risk as temperatures soar

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story