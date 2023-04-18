Essar Oil appoints corporate governance expert Tony Fountain to board



Fountain’s appointment, effective Monday, comes at a time as Essar works on its investment plan to become a low-carbon refinery. Tony’s appointment will support EET’s ambition to lead the UK’s energy transition and invest $3.6 billion in developing low-carbon energy transition projects in the next five years. Of these investments, $2.4 billion will be at the Essar site in Ellesmere Port, between Liverpool and Manchester. Essar Oil (UK) has appointed Tony Fountain, managing partner at Essar Energy Transition (EET), as a non-executive board director.



He went on to apply his experience in operations, regulation, health and safety in a range of board positions, assisting companies operating in complex environments in more than three continents. This includes roles as Chair of Sellafield UK and of Nayara Energy and as a non-Executive Director at ATCO Group. Fountain started his career at BP and he later worked as the chief executive officer (CEO) of refining and marketing at Reliance Industries. This was followed by a period as the CEO of the UK Nuclear Decommissioning Authority.