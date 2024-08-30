Sunita Williams assures mother of safe return amid extended space mission

Stranded in space, Indian-origin US astronaut Sunita Williams has reached out to her mother to reassure her of a safe return to Earth amid continued delays caused by technical glitches. Williams told her mother, Bonnie Pandya, not to worry and expressed confidence in her safe return.

In a recent conversation, Williams conveyed her optimism despite the prolonged mission. Speaking to News Nation, Bonnie shared, "She [Sunita] told me not to worry about her. Everything's going to be fine." Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

When asked about her concerns regarding the extended duration of her daughter's stay in space, Bonnie said, "I've been an astronaut mum for 20 years, and this is her third flight." She added, "Even though there are some issues, we don't feel that there's a major problem. They just want to ensure that they're safe coming back. That's why they've decided to keep them up there a bit longer."

Unexpected delays

Sunita Williams and fellow Nasa astronaut Butch Wilmore were launched to the International Space Station in June this year aboard Boeing's Starliner spacecraft. Originally planned as a week-long mission, their stay has been extended by several months due to repeated helium leaks and other technical challenges affecting the Starliner capsule.

NASA addressed the situation in an official statement: "Wilmore and Williams will continue their work formally as part of the Expedition 71/72 crew through February 2025. They will fly home aboard a Dragon spacecraft with two other crew members assigned to the agency's SpaceX Crew-9 mission. Starliner is expected to depart from the space station and make a safe, controlled autonomous re-entry and landing in early September."

Prioritising safety

More From This Section

In an interview with TMZ, Bonnie expressed her trust in Nasa's cautionary measures. "Honestly, I'm relieved they didn't rush her return," she said. "There have already been two shuttle accidents, and I wouldn't want that to happen to my daughter — or anyone else, for that matter. So, I believe it's better to be safe than sorry."

Meanwhile, Williams' husband, Daniele Williams, shared insights into her current state of mind. Speaking to the Wall Street Journal, he said that Sunita is in her "happy place" despite the unforeseen extension of her mission.

Continued contributions

During this extended period aboard the ISS, Williams and Wilmore continue to contribute to the various scientific experiments and maintenance tasks critical to ongoing space research and exploration efforts.