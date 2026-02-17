Surya Grahan 2026: Timings, areas of visibility and occurrence in India

The first solar eclipse of the year is set to take place today, February 17, offering skywatchers a striking celestial display. During the rare annular eclipse, the Moon will pass directly across the centre of the Sun, creating the dramatic “Ring of Fire” effect. According to NASA, the phenomenon will be visible from parts of Antarctica.

Can India be able to witness today's Solar Eclipse?

No, India will not be able to witness the annular eclipse. However, NASA's transmission will still allow viewers to watch it live. In addition to NASA, the event will be live-streamed by other space organisations and colleges.

The ring effect will last for up to two minutes and twenty seconds at its height, covering up to 96% of the Sun's centre. On February 17, the eclipse is predicted to start at 0956 GMT (3:26 PM IST) and end at 1427 GMT (7:57 PM IST).

What are the effects of the first annual solar eclipse on Earth today?

· Changes in Ionisation: Ionisation is the process by which an atom or molecule acquires or loses electrons, resulting in a charge. One of the main causes of ionisation in the ionosphere is solar radiation.