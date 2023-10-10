Swaminarayan Akshardham: All details on largest Hindu temple outside India

BAPS Swaminarayan Akshardham, the biggest Hindu temple outside India, opened on Sunday, October 8, in New Jersey. The temple is located in the Robbinsville city of New Jersey, and is expected to be the biggest modern-era Hindu temple outside India. The temple will be thrown open to the public from 18th October.

The temple is one of the many built by the religious and civic association named 'Bochasanwasi Shri Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan Sanstha' (BAPS) within the Swaminarayan sect. The sect will celebrate its 50th year in North America one year from now, and manages over 1,200 temples and 3,850 centres globally.