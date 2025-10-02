Home / World News / Swiss glaciers shrink 3% this year, fourth-biggest retreat on record

Swiss glaciers shrink 3% this year, fourth-biggest retreat on record

Switzerland is home to nearly 1,400 glaciers, and the ice mass and its gradual melting have implications for hydropower, tourism, farming and water resources in many European countries

Hindu Kush, melting glaciers
More than 1,000 small glaciers in Switzerland have already disappeared, the experts said | Photo: Bloomberg
AP Geneva
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 02 2025 | 1:36 PM IST
Switzerland's glaciers have faced enormous melting this year with a 3 per cent drop in total volume the fourth-largest annual drop on record due to the effects of global warming, top Swiss glaciologists have reported.

The shrinkage this year means that ice mass in Switzerland home to the most glaciers in Europe has declined by one-quarter over the last decade, the Swiss glacier monitoring group GLAMOS and the Swiss Academy of Sciences said in their report Wednesday.

Glacial melting in Switzerland was once again enormous in 2025, the scientists said. A winter with low snow depth combined with heat waves in June and August led to a loss of 3 per cent of the glacier volume.

Switzerland is home to nearly 1,400 glaciers, the most of any country in Europe, and the ice mass and its gradual melting have implications for hydropower, tourism, farming and water resources in many European countries.

More than 1,000 small glaciers in Switzerland have already disappeared, the experts said.

The teams reported that a winter with little snow was followed by heat waves in June the second-warmest June on record which left the snow reserves depleted by early July. Ice masses began to melt earlier than ever, they said.

Glaciers are clearly retreating because of anthropogenic global warming, said Matthias Huss, the head of GLAMOS, referring to climate change caused by human activity.

This is the main cause for the acceleration we are seeing in the last two years, added Huss, who is also a glaciologist at Zurich's ETHZ university.

The shrinkage is the fourth-largest after those in 2022, 2023 and back in 2003.

The retreat and loss of glaciers is also having an impact on Switzerland's landscape, causing mountains to shift and ground to become unstable.

Swiss authorities have been on heightened alert for such changes after a huge mass of rock and ice from a glacier thundered down a mountainside that covered nearly all of the southern village of Blatten in May.

Topics :SwitzerlandEuropeEuropean UnionGlobal Warming

First Published: Oct 02 2025 | 1:21 PM IST

