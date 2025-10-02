Taiwan detects 11 Chinese aircraft, 8 naval vessels near its territory

Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence (MND) on Thursday said it has detected the presence of 11 PLA aircraft, eight PLAN vessels and two official ships operating around its territory.

"11 PLA aircraft, 8 PLAN vessels and two official ships operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 8 out of 11 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern and southwestern ADIZ. We have monitored the situation and responded, " the ministry wrote in an X post.

Earlier on Wednesday, MND recorded the presence of 12 PLA aircraft, eight PLAN vessels and three official ships operating around its territory. The MND said that these were detected up until 6 am. It further noted that 7 out of 12 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern, southwestern and southeastern ADIZ. The latest activity comes amid warnings from defence experts that China's newly unveiled weapon systems are designed to counter Taiwan's long-standing asymmetric warfare strategy. According to the Defence and Security Biweekly, published by the Institute for National Defence and Security Research (INDSR), assistant research fellow Sheu Jyh-shyang has said that Taiwan has invested heavily for decades in asymmetric warfare, a defence strategy based on low-cost, highly effective systems meant to deter Beijing from launching a large-scale invasion.