Several dead in fire at ski resort in Switzerland on New Year's Eve

A deadly fire at a bar in the Swiss Alps has killed several people and left many others injured during New Year’s celebrations. The incident took place in Crans-Montana, a well-known ski resort town in Switzerland, Associated Press reported.

According to police, the fire started around 1:30 am at a bar named Le Constellation.

“The fire started around 1:30 am this morning in a bar called ‘Le Constellation',” police spokesperson Gaetan Lathion said. “More than a hundred people were in the building, and we are seeing many injured and many dead.”

Emergency services rushed to the spot as soon as the fire was reported. The area around the bar has been fully sealed, and a no-fly zone has been imposed over Crans-Montana to allow rescue operations to continue without disruption.

Authorities have also set up a reception centre and a helpline to help families affected by the tragedy. Hospitals face surge of burn victims The impact of the fire was felt across the region. A doctor from the Rega air rescue service told French-language broadcaster RTS that hospitals in French-speaking parts of Switzerland were struggling to handle the sudden increase in patients with severe burn injuries. The doctor urged people to show solidarity and avoid risky activities on January 1, as medical teams were already under pressure. Videos shared on social media, reportedly filmed from outside the bar, showed flames burning inside the building as firefighters and emergency teams arrived. Several ambulances and emergency vehicles were seen at the scene.

A witness told broadcaster RTS that “countless” ambulances were deployed. Multiple helicopters were also used to evacuate the injured, pointing to the seriousness of the incident. Police said investigations are still at an early stage and the cause of the fire remains unclear. “We’re just at the beginning of our investigation, but this is an internationally renowned ski resort with lots of tourists,” Lathion said. While Swiss news outlet Blick reported that fireworks used during a New Year’s Eve concert may have triggered the blaze, police said the cause is still “unknown”. Crans-Montana is located in the heart of the Swiss Alps, around 40 kilometres north of the Matterhorn and about two hours from Switzerland’s capital, Bern.