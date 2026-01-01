Zohran Mamdani sworn in as New York City's youngest & first Muslim mayor

Democratic socialist Zohran Mamdani was sworn in as the mayor of New York City shortly after midnight in a quiet, private ceremony held at a historic, decommissioned subway station in Manhattan, Associated Press reported.

The 34-year-old took the oath of office in the presence of close family members. New York Attorney General Letitia James administered the oath, with Mamdani’s wife, Rama Duwaji, and other relatives by his side.

Placing his hand on a Quran, Mamdani became the first Muslim mayor of America’s largest city. “This is truly the honour and the privilege of a lifetime,” he said after taking office.

Public ceremony planned at City Hall Mamdani will take the oath again later in the day in a larger public event at City Hall at 1 pm (local time). The ceremony will be conducted by US Senator Bernie Sanders, one of Mamdani’s long-time political inspirations. The public swearing-in will be followed by a block party on Broadway’s famous “Canyon of Heroes”, a stretch known for hosting New York City’s iconic ticker-tape parades. Landslide win in closely watched mayoral race In November 2025, Mamdani won the New York City mayoral election with a clear victory in a high-profile contest. The Democratic nominee defeated former New York State governor Andrew Cuomo, who ran as an independent, and Republican candidate Curtis Sliwa.

ALSO READ | Zohran Mamdani has bold promises. Can he deliver as New York City mayor? Former mayor Eric Adams had exited the race in September, setting up a three-way fight between Mamdani, Cuomo and Sliwa. Mamdani emerged as the clear front-runner, sealing a decisive win. Making history at 34 With this victory, Mamdani has created multiple firsts. At 34, he is New York City’s youngest mayor since the 19th century. He is also the city’s first Muslim and first South Asian mayor. Born in Uganda to parents of Indian origin, Mamdani is also the first naturalised immigrant to become mayor since Abraham Beame in the 1970s.

Early life and family background Zohran Mamdani was born in Kampala, Uganda, into a family known for its work in academics and the arts. His father, Mahmood Mamdani, is a prominent Ugandan author and Marxist scholar of Indian descent. His mother, Mira Nair, is an award-winning Indian-American filmmaker best known for films such as Monsoon Wedding and The Namesake. He moved to New York City at the age of seven, studied in public schools, and later graduated from the Bronx High School of Science. Mamdani earned a Bachelor’s degree in Africana Studies from Bowdoin College and became a naturalised US citizen in 2018.

From housing counsellor to elected leader Before entering politics, Mamdani worked as a housing counsellor in Queens. His work focused on helping low-income families deal with housing problems, improve financial literacy and avoid foreclosures. He later made history by becoming the first South Asian man and the first Ugandan elected to the New York State Assembly, and only the third Muslim to serve in the role. Political journey and key promises Mamdani’s political career began in 2017 with the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA), where he volunteered for progressive campaigns, including those of Tiffany Caban and Khader El-Yateem.