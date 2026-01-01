Why China plans to tighten silver exports from January 1 and why it matters

China will begin stricter controls on silver exports from Thursday, January 1, marking a significant shift for a metal that was earlier treated as a regular industrial commodity, CNBC reported. The move is expected to affect global supply chains, especially in the US, where silver is widely used in industry and defence-related manufacturing.

It also comes at a time when one kilogram of silver is selling at ₹2,38,900.

The decision has drawn attention from business leaders and policymakers, as silver plays a key role in electronics, renewable energy, and advanced technologies.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk reacted to the news over the weekend on his social media platform X. He responded to a post discussing China’s upcoming export rules. “This is not good. Silver is needed in many industrial processes,” Musk wrote.

Why are China’s silver export controls taking effect now? Although the restrictions are now coming into effect, they were first announced in October 2024 by China’s commerce ministry. The measures were part of a broader effort to tighten oversight of rare and strategic metals, the news report said. The announcement coincided with a meeting between US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping in South Korea. At that time, China agreed to pause certain rare earth export curbs for one year, while the US reduced some tariffs. ALSO READ: Gold price dips ₹10 to ₹1,34,880, silver price falls ₹100 to ₹2,38,900 In December 2025, China released a list of 44 companies approved to export silver under the new framework for 2026 and 2027. The updated rules will also apply to tungsten and antimony — two materials where China dominates global supply.

Is China banning silver exports altogether? China has not officially announced a total ban on silver exports. However, state-run Securities Times reported on Tuesday that the new policy effectively upgrades silver from a common commodity to a strategic resource. According to the report, silver will now be regulated in a manner similar to rare earth metals, signalling tighter government control over its exports. How is global industry responding to the move? The EU Chamber of Commerce in China said that a majority of its member companies have already been affected or expect to be impacted by China’s export controls, based on a flash survey conducted in November.

ALSO READ | After huge surge in 2025, experts suggest silver can rally more In the US, silver was added to the national list of critical minerals in November. The government highlighted its use in electrical circuits, batteries, solar panels and medical tools, the news report said. What do export data show about China’s silver trade? China exported over 4,600 tonnes of silver in the first 11 months 2025, while importing only about 220 tonnes, CNBC reported citing Wind Information. Interest in silver has surged in recent weeks. Canada-based Kuya Silver said it received offers from two Chinese companies to buy physical silver at around $8 above market prices. CEO David Stein also confirmed that an Indian buyer later made an offer $10 above market rates.