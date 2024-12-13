Syrians in Germany show no rush to leave as their labour is in demands

It took only a few hours after the fall of Bashar al-Assad for some German politicians to begin suggesting it was time for Germany's million Syrians 'many of them refugees from the 2015 war' to consider returning home.

But many of those same Syrians have built lives in Germany and have no intention of returning. Employers, trade unions and business associations are now speaking up to stress how much they are needed in a German economy facing deep labour shortages.

"Telling people who are employed that they should go back to Syria is absolutely incomprehensible to me," said Ulrich Temps, managing director of a painting and varnishing company.

"We have taken on the task of training and turning them into skilled workers," Temps told Reuters of the 12 Syrians he has hired within his nationwide workforce of 530.

One of those is Mohammed Redatotonji, who came to Germany in November of 2015 as a Syrian refugee. He now lives in the northern city of Hanover with his wife, who joined him later via a family reunification program, and their three children.

"I am integrated here in Germany and I have completed my training here," said Redatotonji, who was just out of high school when he left Syria. "I see my future here." Former chancellor Angela Merkel's 2015 decision to welcome over one million asylum seekers predominantly from Syria was immediately controversial in Germany and has been blamed by some for contributing to the rise of the far-right AfD party.

Since then, Germany has also accepted more than 1.2 million refugees from Ukraine, while its economy is expected to contract in 2024 for the second consecutive year, being the worst performer among G7 countries.

Migration now ranks as Germans' second most pressing concern ahead of federal elections in February 2025, behind the economy.

With an eye to stunting the appeal of the far-right, some mainstream German politicians have even proposed paying for Syrians' flights back home. In the meantime, asylum applications from Syrians are on hold.

Germany's likely next chancellor, conservative Friedrich Merz, has said the fall of Assad could be an opportunity for Syrians to return, but it is too early to make any decision.

While around 500,000 remain unemployed - among them mothers with children - Syrians have helped ease labour pressures which, according to the DIHK Chamber of Commerce and Industry, have left half of companies struggling to fill vacancies.

Around 43,000 Syrians are employed in a manufacturing sector which, until a recent slowdown, was long a key driver of growth.

One is Salah Sadek, a firmware developer at automotive and industrial supplier Continental.

Sadek, whose wife did a doctorate in Germany, said his children would have to switch language and education system if they returned.

He did not rule out ever returning to his home city Damascus but added: "We need five years at least to wait to get more clarity on the situation in Syria".

Data from the Institute for Employment Research think tank shows that the longer someone has been in Germany, the more likely they are to have a job, with an employment rate of over 60 per cent for those present for over six years.

They are also less likely to want to leave, and the role they play in the local economy and community is more visible.

"We must not gamble away these integration successes," said Susi Moebbeck, integration commissioner in the northeastern state of Saxony-Anhalt. "Businesses, clinics, and care facilities depend on Syrian workers."

Around 10,000 Syrians work in German hospitals, making them the largest group of foreign doctors in Germany, according to Syrian Society for Doctors and Pharmacists in Germany.

"If large numbers were to leave the country, care provision would not collapse, but there would be noticeable gaps," said Gerald Gass, chairman of German Hospital Federation (DKG).

On a Facebook group for Syrian doctors in Germany, a snap poll on the day of Assad's fall showed 74 per cent of 1,200 respondents said they were considering a permanent return. A poll three days later showed 65 per cent of 1,159 said a return would depend on conditions in the country.

When Sandy Issa, a 36-year-old gynaecologist at a Berlin clinic, heard of Assad's fall, she wished she could celebrate in Homs, her home city.

"We want to be in our country, but thinking about permanently returning... I believe is too early," she said.