TA Associates plans to sell majority stake in OmniActive Health Tech

TA Associates is considering selling its majority stake in OmniActive Health Technologies Ltd., people familiar with the matter said.

The private equity firm is in talks with potential advisers about a possible sale and could seek a valuation of as much as $1 billion for the Indian company, the people said.

Deliberations are ongoing and may not lead to a transaction, the people said.

A representative for TA declined to comment. OmniActive didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

TA invested in OmniActive in 2021. OmniActive’s products include dietary supplements and beverages, TA’s website shows. Founded in 2005, OmniActive is headquartered in Mumbai and it has R&D and production facilities in India.