Home / World News / TA Associates plans to sell majority stake in OmniActive Health Tech

TA Associates plans to sell majority stake in OmniActive Health Tech

The private equity firm is in talks with potential advisers about a possible sale and could seek a valuation of as much as $1 billion for the Indian company, the people said

Illustration: Binay Sinha
Deliberations are ongoing and may not lead to a transaction, the people said. | Illustration: Binay Sinha
Bloomberg
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 11 2025 | 11:47 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
TA Associates is considering selling its majority stake in OmniActive Health Technologies Ltd., people familiar with the matter said. 
The private equity firm is in talks with potential advisers about a possible sale and could seek a valuation of as much as $1 billion for the Indian company, the people said.  
Deliberations are ongoing and may not lead to a transaction, the people said.  
A representative for TA declined to comment. OmniActive didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.  
TA invested in OmniActive in 2021. OmniActive’s products include dietary supplements and beverages, TA’s website shows. Founded in 2005, OmniActive is headquartered in Mumbai and it has R&D and production facilities in India. 
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Oil prices edge higher, but recession fears and tariffs limit gains

EU chief asks member nations to use European, not American defence systems

FBI joins search for missing Indian-origin student in Dominican Republic

Amid trade spat, Trump doubles tariffs on Canadian steel, aluminium to 50%

Trump calls to buy Tesla as sales drop amid protests, political backlash

Topics :OmniActive Health TechnogiesPrivate equity firmsPrivate Equity deals

First Published: Mar 11 2025 | 11:24 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story