Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / World News / Taiwan detects 12 Chinese aircraft, 14 vessels operating near its shores

Taiwan detects 12 Chinese aircraft, 14 vessels operating near its shores

Earlier on Monday, Taiwan detected five sorties of Chinese aircraft, 10 Chinese vessels, 2 official ships and two Chinese balloons around its territory, as per MND

China Taiwan
MND said that three crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's southwestern and southeastern Air Defense Identification Zone (ADIZ)
ANI Asia
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 25 2025 | 9:19 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence (MND) reported detecting 12 Chinese aircraft, 14 naval vessels, one official ship, and two balloons near the island on Tuesday.

Of the 12 aircraft, 10 crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait and entered the island's northern and southwestern Air Defense Identification Zone (ADIZ), the MND said.

The MND said in a post on X, "12 sorties of PLA aircraft, 14 PLAN vessels and 1 official ship operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 10 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern and southwestern ADIZ. 2 PRC balloons was detected during this timeframe."

Earlier on Monday, Taiwan detected five sorties of Chinese aircraft, 10 Chinese vessels, 2 official ships and two Chinese balloons around its territory, as per MND.

Of the five sorties, the MND said that three crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's southwestern and southeastern Air Defense Identification Zone (ADIZ).

In a post on X, Taiwan's MND said, "5 sorties of PLA aircraft, 10 PLAN vessels and 2 official ships operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 3 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's southwestern and southeastern ADIZ. 2 PRC balloons were detected during this timeframe."

Earlier on Saturday, China launched satellites from the Xichang Satellite Launch Center, which flew over Taiwan towards the Western Pacific, Taiwan's Ministry of Defence (MND) stated.

Also Read

Trump's reversal of policy on Ukraine raises questions about Taiwan support

Delta Electronics investing $500 million in India to expand presence

Taiwan records 8 Chinese aircraft, 7 vessels, 2 ships near its territory

Taiwan detects 36 Chinese aircraft sorties, 8 vessels near its territory

Taiwan records 9 Chinese vessels, 8 military aircrafts around its territory

The Taiwanese MND further said on Saturday that though their armed forces are ready to respond, this launch does not pose a threat.

In a post on X, it said, "At 8:11 p.m. (UTC+8), China launched satellites from XSLC, with the flight path over central Taiwan toward the Western Pacific. The altitude is beyond the atmosphere, posing no threat. ROC Armed Forces monitored the process and remain ready to respond."

Earlier on Friday, the Taiwanese Armed Forces concluded the high-level tabletop exercise where their Defence Minister Wellington Koo Li-hsiung recognized the dedication of all participants and urged all units to continue enhancing combat readiness.

In a post on X, the MND said, "The ROC Armed Forces high-level tabletop exercise concluded successfully yesterday. Defense Minister Wellington Koo Li-hsiung recognized the dedication of all participants and urged all units to continue enhancing combat readiness for national defence operations.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Elon Musk renews firing threat after being obstructed by federal officials

Elon Musk sees to install Starlink terminals in US airspace network

Trump calls France 'oldest ally,' Macron stresses shared vision for 'peace'

Apple executive testifies App Store fees risked violating court order

UK sanctions Chinese firms in clampdown on supplies to Russia amid war

Topics :TaiwanChinaChinese navyChinese air force

First Published: Feb 25 2025 | 9:19 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story