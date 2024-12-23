Taiwan major issue for world peace: Trump in meeting with Shinzo Abe's wife

US President-elect Donald Trump has called Taiwan "a major issue for world peace" during a meeting with Akie Abe, the widow of the late Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe, Taipei Times reported.

The discussion took place on December 15 at the Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida, where the two discussed a variety of global issues, including the ongoing Russo-Ukrainian war and tensions in the Taiwan Strait.

Trump's comments on Taiwan's importance highlighted the significance of the potential Taiwan-China conflict and its broader implications for world peace. This indicates his administration's stance of placing high priority on addressing the situation in Taiwan. "We want to create an opportunity to exchange opinions as soon as possible and at a mutually convenient time," said Japanese Minister of Foreign Affairs Takeshi Iwaya, as he discussed possible diplomatic engagements between Trump and Japanese officials.

During the meeting, Trump also presented a book of photos with the word "peace" written inside, which was given to Akie Abe to pass on to Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba. Although Trump has not yet met with Ishiba, Japanese media reported that Ishiba may visit the US next month before Trump's inauguration, with the aim of holding discussions on issues of mutual interest, reported Taipei Times.

This indicates that Taiwan and related security concerns could feature prominently in the US-Japan agenda once the new administration takes office.

In related news, Rupert Hammond-Chambers, president of the US-Taiwan Business Council (USTBC), commented on the latest US arms sale to Taiwan. The US approved the sale of $265 million in military equipment, which includes 309 Multifunctional Information Distribution System Joint Tactical Radio Systems Variant 5.

The deal also includes assistance in integrating these systems into Taiwan's Patriot and other missile defence systems and F-16 Block 20 jets.

This arms sale marks the 19th approved by the Biden administration to Taiwan and is part of the broader US strategy to support its allies and partners, including Israel and Ukraine, Taipei Times reported.

Hammond-Chambers stated that while the flow of arms support provides material and political benefits, it remains a narrow response to the full extent of the threat posed by China's growing military power. "While the constant flow of support has material and political benefits, it has, regrettably, been overly narrow in response to the totality of the threat posed by China's military forces," he said.

Looking ahead, Hammond-Chambers noted that Taiwan President Lai Ching-te is likely to be proactive in seeking further security assistance. "Lai will likely present the incoming Trump administration with an ambitious agenda, including increased spending, requests to purchase new platforms and systems, and expanding resources available for the coast guard sustainment and training," he added.

This suggests that Taiwan will continue to press for greater defence capabilities, as tensions in the region persist.