Taiwan observes 9 Chinese aircraft, 11 naval vessels around its territory

China Taiwan
ANI Asia
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 01 2025 | 9:38 AM IST
Taiwan recorded the presence of 9 PLA aircraft, 11 PLAN vessels and an official ship operating around its territory, as reported by Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence (MND) on Monday.

In a post on X, the MND shared that 3 out of the 9 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's southwestern and eastern ADIZ.

"9 PLA aircraft, 11 PLAN vessels and 1 official ship operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 3 out of 9 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's southwestern and eastern ADIZ. We have monitored the situation and responded".

Taiwan had recorded the presence of 27 PLA aircraft, 11 PLAN vessels and 3 official ships operating around its territory on Sunday.

In a post on X, the MND said, "27 PLA aircraft, 11 PLAN vessels and 3 official ships operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 25 out of 27 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern, southwestern and southeastern ADIZ. We have monitored the situation and responded."

Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence (MND) reported on Saturday that 12 sorties by People's Liberation Army (PLA) aircraft crossed the Taiwan Strait median line and flew into the island's southern and southeastern air defence identification zone (ADIZ).The MND said the aircraft involved included the Shenyang J-16, the Xian H-6 (a Chinese twin-engine jet heavy bomber), and the KJ-500.Taiwan is intensively reviewing and reforming its military and national security framework to counter China's persistent efforts to infiltrate.

Meanwhile, Taiwan's Presidential Office accused China of stoking tensions with Japan for political advantage, hours after Chinese maritime authorities announced plans for live-fire missile exercises in the Yellow Sea.

China's Maritime Safety Administration issued a navigation alert stating that the People's Liberation Army would carry out missile launches with live munitions in the central Yellow Sea from Tuesday through Thursday, as reported by The Taipei Times.

According to The Taipei Times, China also released a travel warning, claiming Chinese nationals in Japan faced rising criminal risks, an advisory widely seen as retaliation for comments made by Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi.

Tension between China and Japan has sharply escalated after Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi made strong remarks in parliament early this month about a possible security threat from China over Taiwan. Beijing has now taken the matter to the United Nations, accusing Japan of making "erroneous" statements, Global Times reported.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Dec 01 2025 | 9:38 AM IST

