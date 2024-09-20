Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / World News / Taiwan questions head of pager firm linked to recent Hezbollah blasts

Taiwan questions head of pager firm linked to recent Hezbollah blasts

Another person also seen leaving the prosecutors office was Teresa Wu, the sole employee of a company called Apollo Systems Ltd, who did not speak to reporters as she left the prosecutors

Pager
Company records show Apollo Systems was set up by Wu in April this year. It was not immediately clear what the relationship is between her company and BAC Photo: Shutterstock
Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 20 2024 | 9:14 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The president and founder of a Taiwanese pager company linked to the detonation of thousands of pagers targeting Hezbollah in Lebanon was questioned by prosecutors late into the night on Thursday, then released.
 
Taiwan-based Gold Apollo's president and founder Hsu Chikuang has said it did not manufacture the devices used in the attack, and that they were made by a Budapest-based company BAC which has a licence to use its brand.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Images of destroyed pagers analysed by Reuters showed a format and stickers on the back that were consistent with pagers made by Gold Apollo.
 
Hsu declined to answer reporters questions as he left one of the Taipei offices of Taiwan prosecutors late Thursday. Calls to the prosecutors office before office hours on Friday were not answered. Taipei prosecutors have not issued any statements so far about their investigations into Gold Apollo.
 
Another person also seen leaving the prosecutors office was Teresa Wu, the sole employee of a company called Apollo Systems Ltd, who did not speak to reporters as she left the prosecutors late on Thursday.
 
Hsu said this week a person called Teresa had been one of his contacts for the deal with Hungary-based firm BAC.
 
Company records show Apollo Systems was set up by Wu in April this year. It was not immediately clear what the relationship is between her company and BAC.
 

More From This Section

Google antitrust trial: Documents say one thing, witnesses something else

Eli Lilly wants records of people who took copies of its weight-loss drug

Social media users lack control over data used by AI, says US FTC

Donald Trump's new tariff plan falls well short of filling his budget hole

Mercedes slashes financial forecast in latest blow to German industry

Taiwan's government has said it is investigating what happened and police have made several visits to Hsu's company, in a small, unassuming office in Taipei's next door city of New Taipei.
 
At least nine people were killed and nearly 3,000 wounded when pagers used by Hezbollah members detonated simultaneously across Lebanon on Tuesday. According to a senior Lebanese security source and another source, explosives inside the devices were planted by Israel's Mossad spy agency.
 
Iran-backed Hezbollah has vowed to retaliate against Israel, which has not claimed responsibility for the detonations. The two sides have been engaged in cross-border warfare since the Gaza conflict erupted last October.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Taiwan denounces China for suspending tariff exemptions on farm goods

Taiwan detects 20 Chinese military aircraft, 10 vessels near territory

Hungary based co made pagers that exploded in Lebanon: Taiwanese firm

Taiwan firm Gold Apollo denies it made pagers used in Lebanon attacks

Taiwan detects 22 Chinese aircraft, six naval vessels around territory

Topics :TaiwanChina economyHungary

First Published: Sep 20 2024 | 9:14 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story