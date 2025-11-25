Home / World News / Taiwan rallies behind Japan in 'sushi diplomacy' amid rising China pressure

Taiwan rallies behind Japan in 'sushi diplomacy' amid rising China pressure

One of Taiwan's largest food companies, I-Mei Foods, is also considering mass producing a limited-series chocolate bar that features pictures of Takaichi on its wrapper

Taiwan
After Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi of Japan said this month that an attempt by Beijing to take over Taiwan could trigger a military response from Japan, Beijing has sent military ships to patrol disputed waters near Japan, advised its citizens not t
NYT
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 25 2025 | 11:08 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Lily Kuo & Pei-Lin Wu
  With sushi lunches and chocolate bars adorned with the face of Japan’s new prime minister, Taiwanese businesses, officials and citizens are rallying to support their neighbour as it faces pressure from Beijing over remarks that Tokyo could intervene militarily to defend Taiwan from a Chinese attack.
 
After Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi of Japan said this month that an attempt by Beijing to take over Taiwan could trigger a military response from Japan, Beijing has sent military ships to patrol disputed waters near Japan, advised its citizens not to travel to the country, and signalled that it would restrict imports of Japanese seafood.
 
This is painfully familiar territory for Taiwan, which has faced increasing economic and military threats as China has sought to isolate it from international support. And Japan has seen a resumption of public support for Taiwan in the face of Beijing’s insistence that the island democracy is part of China’s territory. When Beijing banned imports of Taiwanese pineapples in 2021, Japan ordered a record 19,000 tons of the fruit that year, and Prime Minister Shinzo Abe — Takaichi’s political mentor — posed with a Taiwanese pineapple.
 
Now Taiwan is eager to return the favour. The government in Taipei has lifted all restrictions on imports of Japanese food, including seafood, that had been in place since the Fukushima nuclear meltdown in 2011.
  A day before that announcement on Friday, Taiwan’s president, Lai Ching-te, posted a video of himself eating a plate of sushi that included scallops from the Japanese island of Hokkaido and yellowtail from Kagoshima in southern Kyushu. “What are you guys eating? Maybe now is a good time to eat Japanese food,” he said, without mentioning Takaichi’s remarks. 
 
The president said his sushi lunch, which included local cuttlefish and tamagoyaki made from Taiwanese eggs, was a demonstration of the two countries’ “firm friendship.” In Hsinchu, the home of the chip-making giant Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company, a former county councilor pledged to give a thousand local residents 18,000 yen each, about $114, to use while travelling in Japan.  
 
Other Taiwanese politicians have posted photos of themselves on social media eating sushi or loading up on groceries at the Japanese supermarket Lopia, which has outlets in Taiwan. Taiwan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Saturday called on citizens to eat sushi and drink Japanese beer, posting an emoji of Taiwan’s flag, followed by a heart and an emoji of Japan’s flag.
 
One of Taiwan’s largest food companies, I-Mei Foods, is also considering mass producing a limited-series chocolate bar that features pictures of Takaichi on its wrapper. 
 
Japan and Taiwan have gotten closer in the face of China’s expanding military presence in the region. Analysts in Taiwan say that is a significant factor in a call from Xi to President Trump on Monday, in which the Chinese leader stressed the importance of “Taiwan’s return to China.”
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Trump seeks to steady Xi truce while reassuring Japan amid Taiwan tensions

Trump may unveil his pick for US Fed chief before Christmas, says Bessent

Ukraine backs 'essence' of peace deal, but sensitive issues linger

Meta in talks to spend billions on Google's chips against Nvidia: Report

As Mittal shifts base, UK minister says tax hikes are driving wealthy out

Topics :World NewsJapanChinaTaiwan

First Published: Nov 25 2025 | 11:08 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story